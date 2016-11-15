(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
KINGSPORT, Tenn., November 15, 2016 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) today
announced the extension of the Early Tender Date and the Tender Offer Price
Determination Date for its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender
Offer") for up to $400 million combined aggregate principal amount of its
outstanding debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the
"Notes"). The terms of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase,
dated October 31, 2016 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Letter of
Transmittal, and remain unchanged except as amended hereby.
Early
Tender
Premium
Reference (per Fixed
Principal Acceptance U.S. Bloomberg $1,000 Spread
CUSIP Amount Tender Priority Treasury Reference principal (basis
Title of Security Number Outstanding Cap(1) Level Security Page(2) amount) points)
7 5/8% Debentures due 277432 $53,901,000 $10,000,000 1 1.5% due PX1 $30 +90
2024................ AC4 08/15/26
7.60% Debentures due 277432 $223,396,000 $50,000,000 2 1.5% due PX1 $30 +110
2027................. AD2 08/15/26
7 1/4% Debentures due 277432 $244,421,000 $50,000,000 3 1.5% due PX1 $30 +85
2024................ AB6 08/15/26
4.5% Notes due 277432 $250,000,000 $50,000,000 4 1.25% due PX1 $30 +80
2021............................ AK6 10/31/21
3.6% Notes due 277432 $900,000,000 $150,000,000 5 1.25% due PX1 $30 +100
2022............................ AN0 10/31/21
3.80% Notes due 277432 $800,000,000 $100,000,000 6 1.5% due PX1 $30 +115
2025.......................... AR1 08/15/26
_________________
(1) The Tender Cap for each series represents the maximum aggregate principal
amount of Notes of such series that will be purchased in the Tender Offer.
(2) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Manager for the
Tender Offer will quote the bid-side prices of the applicable U.S. Treasury
Security at the Tender Offer Price Determination Date.
The Early Tender Date, previously set at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on
November 14, 2016, has been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on
November 15, 2016.
The Tender Offer Price Determination Date, previously set at 2:00 p.m., New York
City time, on November 15, 2016, has been extended to 2:00 p.m., New York City
time, on November 16, 2016.
The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at midnight, New York City time, at the
end of the day on November 29, 2016, unless extended or earlier terminated by
Eastman (the "Expiration Date").
The withdrawal deadline with respect to Notes validly tendered pursuant to the
Tender Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2016 (the
"Withdrawal Deadline"). Notes already tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer may
no longer be withdrawn, and any Notes tendered after the Withdrawal Deadline,
but on or prior to the Expiration Date, may not be withdrawn, except in limited
circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.
Eastman's obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for Notes validly
tendered in the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain
conditions, including Eastman completing the offering and sale of new debt
securities (the "New Notes Offering") on terms acceptable to Eastman (the
"Financing Condition"). The Tender Offer does not constitute an offer to sell
or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other financial
instruments that may be issued or otherwise incurred in connection with the New
Notes Offering. Eastman reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to: (i)
waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer; (ii) extend or terminate the
Tender Offer; (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount and/or
increase, decrease or eliminate one or more of the Tender Caps; or (iv)
otherwise amend the Tender Offer in any respect. Eastman is not soliciting
consents from holders of securities in connection with the Tender Offer.
Eastman has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to act as exclusive Dealer
Manager. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the Information Agent and
Depositary. For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer,
please contact: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or
(212) 723-6106 (collect). Requests for documents and questions regarding the
tendering of securities may be directed to Global Bondholder Services
Corporation by telephone at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers only), (866)
794-2200 (for all others toll-free) or +001 (212) 430-3774 (international), by
email at contact(at)gbsc-usa.com or to the Dealer Manager at its telephone numbers.
These documents regarding the tendering of securities are also available at
http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Eastman/.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to
purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any Notes nor is
this announcement an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase new
debt securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to
Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, which set forth the complete
terms of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will
Eastman accept tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the
making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities,
blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.
None of Eastman, its board of directors, the Dealer Manager or the Information
Agent and Depositary makes any recommendation to any holder of Notes in
connection with the Tender Offer. Holders must make their own decisions as to
whether to tender their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to
tender.
About Eastman Chemical Company
Eastman is a global specialty chemical company that produces a broad range of
products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty
businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and
solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its
market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and
leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and
construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior
value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves
customers in approximately 100 countries and had 2015 revenues of approximately
$9.6 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and
employs approximately 15,000 people around the world. For more information,
visit www.eastman.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning, among other
things, the Tender Offer, including the terms and timing of the Tender Offer.
Such expectations are based upon certain preliminary information, internal
estimates, and management assumptions, expectations, and plans, and are subject
to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in projecting future conditions,
events, and results. Actual results could differ materially from expectations
expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying
assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such
expectations are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-Q filed for the
third quarter of 2016, available on the Eastman web site at www.eastman.com in
the Investors, SEC filings section.
# # #
Contacts:
Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington
423-224-0498 / tracy(at)eastman.com
Investors: Greg Riddle
212-835-1620 / griddle(at)eastman.com
