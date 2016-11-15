Eastman Chemical Company Announces Extension of Early Tender Date and Tender Offer Price Determination Date for its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

KINGSPORT, Tenn., November 15, 2016 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) today

announced the extension of the Early Tender Date and the Tender Offer Price

Determination Date for its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender

Offer") for up to $400 million combined aggregate principal amount of its

outstanding debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the

"Notes"). The terms of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase,

dated October 31, 2016 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Letter of

Transmittal, and remain unchanged except as amended hereby.



Early

Tender

Premium

Reference (per Fixed

Principal Acceptance U.S. Bloomberg $1,000 Spread

CUSIP Amount Tender Priority Treasury Reference principal (basis

Title of Security Number Outstanding Cap(1) Level Security Page(2) amount) points)



7 5/8% Debentures due 277432 $53,901,000 $10,000,000 1 1.5% due PX1 $30 +90

2024................ AC4 08/15/26



7.60% Debentures due 277432 $223,396,000 $50,000,000 2 1.5% due PX1 $30 +110

2027................. AD2 08/15/26



7 1/4% Debentures due 277432 $244,421,000 $50,000,000 3 1.5% due PX1 $30 +85



2024................ AB6 08/15/26



4.5% Notes due 277432 $250,000,000 $50,000,000 4 1.25% due PX1 $30 +80

2021............................ AK6 10/31/21



3.6% Notes due 277432 $900,000,000 $150,000,000 5 1.25% due PX1 $30 +100

2022............................ AN0 10/31/21



3.80% Notes due 277432 $800,000,000 $100,000,000 6 1.5% due PX1 $30 +115

2025.......................... AR1 08/15/26



_________________

(1) The Tender Cap for each series represents the maximum aggregate principal

amount of Notes of such series that will be purchased in the Tender Offer.

(2) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Manager for the

Tender Offer will quote the bid-side prices of the applicable U.S. Treasury

Security at the Tender Offer Price Determination Date.

The Early Tender Date, previously set at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on

November 14, 2016, has been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on

November 15, 2016.



The Tender Offer Price Determination Date, previously set at 2:00 p.m., New York

City time, on November 15, 2016, has been extended to 2:00 p.m., New York City

time, on November 16, 2016.



The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at midnight, New York City time, at the

end of the day on November 29, 2016, unless extended or earlier terminated by

Eastman (the "Expiration Date").



The withdrawal deadline with respect to Notes validly tendered pursuant to the

Tender Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2016 (the

"Withdrawal Deadline"). Notes already tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer may

no longer be withdrawn, and any Notes tendered after the Withdrawal Deadline,

but on or prior to the Expiration Date, may not be withdrawn, except in limited

circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.



Eastman's obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for Notes validly

tendered in the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain

conditions, including Eastman completing the offering and sale of new debt

securities (the "New Notes Offering") on terms acceptable to Eastman (the

"Financing Condition"). The Tender Offer does not constitute an offer to sell

or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other financial

instruments that may be issued or otherwise incurred in connection with the New

Notes Offering. Eastman reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to: (i)

waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer; (ii) extend or terminate the

Tender Offer; (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount and/or

increase, decrease or eliminate one or more of the Tender Caps; or (iv)

otherwise amend the Tender Offer in any respect. Eastman is not soliciting

consents from holders of securities in connection with the Tender Offer.



Eastman has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to act as exclusive Dealer

Manager. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the Information Agent and

Depositary. For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer,

please contact: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or

(212) 723-6106 (collect). Requests for documents and questions regarding the

tendering of securities may be directed to Global Bondholder Services

Corporation by telephone at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers only), (866)

794-2200 (for all others toll-free) or +001 (212) 430-3774 (international), by

email at contact(at)gbsc-usa.com or to the Dealer Manager at its telephone numbers.

These documents regarding the tendering of securities are also available at

http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Eastman/.



This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to

purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any Notes nor is

this announcement an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase new

debt securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to

Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, which set forth the complete

terms of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will

Eastman accept tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the

making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities,

blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.



None of Eastman, its board of directors, the Dealer Manager or the Information

Agent and Depositary makes any recommendation to any holder of Notes in

connection with the Tender Offer. Holders must make their own decisions as to

whether to tender their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to

tender.



About Eastman Chemical Company



Eastman is a global specialty chemical company that produces a broad range of

products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty

businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and

solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its

market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and

leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and

construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior

value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves

customers in approximately 100 countries and had 2015 revenues of approximately

$9.6 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and

employs approximately 15,000 people around the world. For more information,

visit www.eastman.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning, among other

things, the Tender Offer, including the terms and timing of the Tender Offer.

Such expectations are based upon certain preliminary information, internal

estimates, and management assumptions, expectations, and plans, and are subject

to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in projecting future conditions,

events, and results. Actual results could differ materially from expectations

expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying

assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such

expectations are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-Q filed for the

third quarter of 2016, available on the Eastman web site at www.eastman.com in

the Investors, SEC filings section.



# # #

Contacts:



Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington

423-224-0498 / tracy(at)eastman.com



Investors: Greg Riddle

212-835-1620 / griddle(at)eastman.com







