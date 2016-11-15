NZ-based Researcher Finds a Link between Tweeting More and Exercising Longer

Christchurch, CANTERBURY. NZ, Nov. 15th, 2016 Behavioural systems design firm Morton & Lawson conducted research on a large population of some 23,000 exercise wearable users. The study was prompted by the media hype about the high abandonment rate of exercise wearable, and the need to identify potential means of reducing this using new behavioural-science based design models. Of particular interest to the researchers were system design and user characteristics, including social connectedness that may affect how long users are prepared to persist with the technology to help their exercise management.



Dr. Daryl Foy, Partner at Morton & Lawson used a mixed methods approach for the study to reveal that regardless of other attributes, the fittest males and females persistently engaged in exercise with the wearable. He also found that for the less fit user users who had a Twitter account they tended to persistently work out with the system.



These initial findings triggered a follow-up investigation based on a survey of users using a newly validated behavioural systems design scale. The team determined the role that an individuals proclivity for relatedness to others when exercising may have on their use of the social networking features of the exercise wearable app. Dr. Foy concluded that it may be implied, subject to further investigation that those individuals who have a high relatedness needs to others when exercising, tended to use the social media publishing feature of the exercise app more. This link was found to positively influence their persistence with using the wearable for managing their exercise over a longer period.



Morton & Lawson have followed through with the work by designing and building a revolutionary exercise app, backed by NZ investors and based on the recent research work and emerging behavioural design models. The app is schedule for release on Google PLAY in February 2017.





About Morton & Lawson

Founded by Dr. Daryl Foy, Morton & Lawson provides creative behavioral sciences, design, and analytics services for the research, design and development of persuasive technologies.



They produce mobile apps (Android &iOS) as well as R-based machine learning models, advisory services based on LEAN principles and evidence-based persuasive design models.



NZ-based Researcher Finds a Link between Tweeting More and Exercising Longer

