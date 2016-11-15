Wizz Air Partners with Welocalize for New Website Rollout

(firmenpresse) - FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Welocalize, global leader in innovative translation and localization solutions, has worked in partnership with Wizz Air to deliver multilingual content for the re-launch of its new website on all platforms in 23 languages across 35 markets. Welocalize developed an enterprise-class localization program for Wizz Air, culturally adapting web content to reach new and existing customers.

Wizz Air is the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe. The company was founded in 2003 and has been always focusing on delivering outstanding customer experience at affordable prices. This year Wizz Air decided to redevelop their website in order to enhance user experience, making it easier and simpler to book air travel. The new website features the Express Booking function that allows customers to purchase a ticket in just three clicks within 30 seconds. The website re-launch includes a new language, Georgian, to reflect Wizz Air's newest operational base that was established in September 2016 at Kutaisi Airport in Georgia.

"We are delighted to see our new website fully implemented in 23 languages on all platforms as it reflects the innovation that WIZZ has delivered since its first flight in 2004," said Tamara Vallois, head of communications at Wizz Air. "WIZZ constantly strives to stay ahead of the game when it comes to products and services we offer our customers. Today we operate flights to 38 countries in Europe and beyond, with base operations in 14. Offering localized web content for our customers is one of the crucial steps and we are satisfied with our fruitful cooperation with Welocalize that helps us to ensure that our global customers interact with the WIZZ brand in a linguistically and culturally appropriate way."

"Online travel and hospitality companies face fiercely competitive markets and creating a great online journey that truly reflects the brand and reaches local customers is one way to differentiate and gain competitive advantage," said Smith Yewell, Welocalize CEO. "The Welocalize team of experts have worked in partnership with Wizz Air to ensure all web content reaches new and existing customers, creating a fantastic online user experience and enhancing the WIZZ brand."

Welocalize worked with Wizz Air to develop a scalable localization strategy, developing source materials in English and delivering translated and fully tested web content into 23 languages for all platforms including mobile. Work included in-depth market analysis and research to identify key words for multilingual SEO purposes in target locales.

Welocalize deployed GlobalSight, their proprietary open-source translation management system (TMS), to streamline and automate Wizz Air's translation workflow and built connectors to interface with Wizz Air's content management system (CMS).

"Welocalize brings all the latest localization techniques and innovation needed to help WIZZ grow and succeed internationally," said Tamara Vallois, head of communications at Wizz Air. "We're delighted with how well the partnership has developed and look forward to Welocalize cooperating in the future as well."

founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 175 languages. We provide translation and localization services, talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality and program management. Our range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpretation, staffing and enterprise translation management technologies. We specialize in consumer, technology, manufacturing, learning, oil and gas, travel and hospitality, marketing and advertising, finance, legal and life sciences industry language solutions. With more than 1000 full-time employees worldwide, Welocalize maintains offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Romania, Poland, Japan and China.

is the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 73 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 450 routes from 26 bases, connecting 130 destinations across 38 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of approximately 2,800 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 20 million passengers in the financial year ended 31 March 2016. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The company was recently named 2016 Value Airline of the Year by the editors of Air Transport World, one of the leading airline trade magazines as well as 2016 Low Cost Airline of the Year by the Center for Aviation (CAPA), leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence.

