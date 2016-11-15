EVE Online: Ascension offers free access to acclaimed sci-fi MMO universe

Huge expansion brings option to play for free and big changes to EVE Online

(firmenpresse) - REYKJAVIK, ICELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- The deep, player-driven experience of EVE Online, from CCP, is now wide open to anyone willing to take up the challenge of exploring with, warring against, and scheming amidst hundreds of thousands of other players in the massive space sandbox that is the EVE universe.

Headlining the EVE Online: Ascension expansion is the , which has done away with free trial accounts and . Whichever player corporations, alliances, and coalitions best recruit and nurture the promising influx of new players could easily upend the landscape of the entire universe.

EVE EXPERIENCE VIDEO

Characters now exist in one of two clone states. Omega clones will act similar to current active EVE characters, granted unlimited access to skill progression and rapid skill training. Alpha clones will become the new base state for all characters and available to any character at any time for free, able to train and use a specific set of skills to fly some of the most often-used ships into battle -- Tech 1 frigates, destroyers, and cruisers. Access to trading, industry, and exploration skills will allow Alpha pilots to explore the vast, mysterious universe, harvest its raw materials, fulfill their shrewd economic dreams, and construct the war machines that make EVE battles famous.

Simultaneously, the introduction to EVE's deep gameplay experience has been completely revamped with Inception, with fully voice-acted mentors, well-designed UI help, and a grand, unfolding storyline with gorgeous new environments that culminates in a massive space battle.

"EVE Online is a very special game. Our single shard server means that every player truly affects every other, whether through economics, resource gathering, direct combat or social interaction," notes Executive Producer Andie Nordgren. "This in turn means that our universe is more interesting, more exciting and more dangerous with each additional citizen."

Ascension also includes the release of more sandbox gameplay features including the addition of , a new class of player-built structures allowing comprehensive research and manufacturing support and furthering the progress of Citadel structures introduced in April 2016.

Other big additions include:

Making battles more dynamic and boosting ships more involved in fleets with the replacement of warfare links with

Challenging opportunities for players to disrupt the operations of in asteroid belts throughout the cluster

Deeper experimentation and optimization of ships and modules with a new

: the versatile Society of Conscious Thought Sunesis destroyer and the nimble Porpoise industrial command ship from ORE

Exciting changes for the that include giant mining drones and the P.A.N.I.C. module which provides temporary invulnerability to mining fleets. Dozens of other ship, skill, module, drone, and balance changes for the mining profession complement the overhaul

A simpler, more manageable command over character development with a

A with input from players and the Council of Stellar Management

The ability to warp the fabric of reality across a large area with

...And all .

EXPLOSIONS VIDEO

In total, the Ascension expansion is perhaps the largest, most fundamental change to EVE Online in its rich, 13+ year history. There's never been a better time for players to test their gaming mettle amidst its beautiful nebulae.

To learn more about EVE Online visit and

To read more about current, past, and future updates, visit

Other recent additions for players include the beta release of , a mobile EVE app for iPhone and Android. It allows players to view basic character information, track skill training, send and receive EVEmail, use the in-game calendar and receive push notifications for what's going on in EVE when not connected via the EVE client.

About EVE Online®



EVE Online (PC/Mac) is a captivating science-fiction game in which hundreds of thousands of players compete for riches, power, glory and adventure in a single universe. EVE players build and command a wide variety of starships and traverse vast solar systems interconnected by a sophisticated player-driven economy, forging their own destinies in the meaningful context of other players vying to do the same.

About CCP

CCP is a leading independent game developer and has been praised for its artistry, game design and unique player-driven, infinitely scalable storytelling narratives. CCP is the creator of the critically acclaimed science-fiction game EVE Online (PC/Mac), EVE: Valkyrie, a multiplayer virtual reality spaceship dogfighting shooter for PCs and the PlayStation®4, and Gunjack, a virtual reality arcade action game for PCs, PlayStation 4, and the Samsung Gear VR mobile platform. Founded and headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 1997, CCP is privately held, with additional offices in Atlanta, London, Newcastle, and Shanghai. For more information, visit .

