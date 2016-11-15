The Pokagon Band and Its Four Winds Casinos Donate 1,000 Baskets of Food to Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan Residents in Need

Each basket includes a turkey, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, corn, and pumpkin bread

(firmenpresse) - NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a donation of 1,000 baskets of food to those in need across Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Employees at Four Winds Casinos, in cooperation with several local organizations, will be delivering the baskets from November 18 - 22. Each basket includes a turkey, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, corn, and pumpkin bread.

Organizations participating in the basket delivery include the Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend, Ind.; Decatur Human Services in Decatur, Mich.; the Methodist Church in Hartford, Mich.; Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor, Mich.; and Child & Family Services of Southwest Michigan in Benton Harbor, Mich.

"The Pokagon Band empathizes with families and individuals who are struggling to feed themselves and their loved ones," said John P. Warren, Chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, which owns Four Winds Casinos. "We hope our efforts, along with the assistance of several local organizations, will bring some comfort to all recipients."

To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, or Four Winds Dowagiac®, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866)494-6371 or visit . Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at and follow on Twitter at for information on the latest offers and promotions.

Image Available:

David Gutierrez

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7204





Joanne Tedesco

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7210





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3080865



PressRelease by

Four Winds Casinos

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 15:55

Language: English

News-ID 507190

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Four Winds Casinos

Stadt: NEW BUFFALO, MI





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease