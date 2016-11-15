IgnitionOne and Netmining Integrate With Screen6 For Expanded Cross-Device Insights, Targeting and Attribution

Partnership Empowers Advertisers to Better Analyze Performance of Cross Device Campaigns across Desktop, Mobile, Connected TV and IoT

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- IgnitionOne, a global marketing platform leader, and Netmining, leading provider of programmatic data-driven targeting solutions, have integrated with Screen6, the global leader in cross-device identity management. The integration forges a joint capability that dramatically improves cross-device targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities for data-driven marketers and their agencies.

The integration makes all of Screen6's cross-device capabilities available directly within the IgnitionOne Marketing Platform and available to Netmining's programmatic advertising clients. The combined capabilities allow marketers and agencies to measure reach and frequency more comprehensively, gain insights into cross-device attribution, allow for targeting at scale, and frequency cap across channels. These opportunities allow marketers to deeply understand true cross device capabilities, meaning they can analyze the combined results across desktop, mobile, connected TV and the Internet of Things.

"Running successful online ad campaigns requires advertisers to find consumers wherever they are, and that means going beyond the traditional desktop web," said Joseph Lavan, VP of Data & Insights at IgnitionOne and Netmining. "As advertisers advance across more channels and expand global reach, they need the ability to look at how all the campaigns are working together. Screen6 helps data-driven marketers, brands and agencies better understand when and where they are reaching their best audiences."

Advertisers utilizing the IgnitionOne Marketing Platform or working with Netmining can now utilize Screen6, with features including:

, and the ability to understand an individual consumer across all digital touchpoints

, giving advertisers the ability to unify previously unrelated digital identifiers to present one multi-part campaign across multiple devices

, allowing advertisers to adhere to data processing protocols in any country in which they do business

"IgnitionOne's Audience Console is enhanced thanks to the partnership with our cross device technology," said Keith Petri, Chief Strategy Officer at Screen6. "Seamlessly incorporating data collected across the IgnitionOne Marketing Platform and Netmining product offerings will showcase the true benefit of an omni-channel approach to targeting, optimization, analytics, and attribution."

IgnitionOne simplifies life for marketers through the use of a proprietary scoring algorithm and integrated marketing and advertising solutions. IgnitionOne offers a full-featured digital marketing platform which significantly improves performance across all devices and paid and owned channels throughout the customer journey. IgnitionOne allows marketers to better understand their customers and activate personalized 1:1 messaging across search, display, social, mobile, email, and website personalization.

With a global footprint of over 450 employees in 10 countries, IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 300 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands, including General Motors, CenturyLink, Bridgestone, La Quinta and Acer, as well as advertising agencies such as 360i, GroupM and Zenith Optimedia.

For more information, please visit or follow the company on Twitter (at)ignitionone.

Netmining provides intelligent audience targeting, powered by data and shaped by the best analytical minds in the business. We believe your marketing should be driven by human insights using data as a tool, not the other way around. This approach creates a deeper understanding of your brand. With the challenge of fragmented consumer media habits, Netmining's cross-device targeting and attribution allows marketers to find their high-value consumers wherever they are across all screens of engagement.The result is your most important audience, delivered. For more information, please visit netmining.com or follow us on Twitter (at)netmining. Netmining is a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA).

Screen6 is the global leader in cross-device identity management. The company was founded in 2012 and now services more than 30 of the leading ad-tech vendors, by showing them the missing link in their data: what devices belong to the same person.

Screen6 partners are able to make smart real-time decisions across devices by using the clear, concise and exceptionally reliant cross-device data. At Screen6 a team of data scientists and engineering-guru's sift through hundreds of billions of data points, and find the right matches within.

Screen6 is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and New York. For more information: or on Twitter (at)Screen6HQ

Kendall Allen



WIT Strategy

For IgnitionOne Group

and Netmining

PressRelease by

IgnitionOne

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 15:53

Language: English

News-ID 507191

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: IgnitionOne

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease