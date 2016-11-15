Nuvyyo Brings OTA DVR to Xbox One With New Tablo App

Tablo Makes It Easy to Discover, Record and Stream Live Broadcast TV on Microsoft's Gaming Platform

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Nuvyyo, maker of the Tablo Over-the-Air (OTA) HDTV DVR is pleased to announce that cord cutters using Xbox One can now enjoy the easy-to-use interface and OTA DVR functionality of a new Tablo app. Starting today, Tablo customers can download the free Tablo app from the Xbox App Store to discover, record and stream both live and recorded broadcast television programs on their big screen TVs with Microsoft's popular gaming console.

"Many cord cutters were left without an OTA DVR option for their gaming system of choice when Microsoft put their project plans on hold," said Grant Hall, CEO at Nuvyyo, the makers of Tablo. "We are excited to provide the gaming community with a Tablo App for Xbox One, bringing us even closer to our goal of becoming the universal app for live TV and recorded broadcast programs on all your favorite devices."

The Tablo OTA DVR attaches to your WiFi router instead of your TV, which means that Xbox One users can now enjoy live news, sports and their favorite network broadcast programs in full HD using the Tablo App on the same device and controller they use for gameplay, local media playback and streaming services.

Version 1.0 of the Tablo App for Xbox delivers the majority of Tablo's familiar screens and features including playback of Live TV and recordings, Netflix-style TV guides for broadcast content discovery and search, as well as popular features including pausing of Live TV, preview-enabled fast-forward commercial skipping, and much more.

Additional filters and features will be added via app updates in the coming months.

The new app can also be used on PCs running the Windows 10 Anniversary Edition operating system. A link to the Tablo app for Xbox and Windows 10 is available at .

Nuvyyo, based in Ottawa, Canada, was founded in 2010 with the vision of mobilizing the home media experience for consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Building on its first mobile media streaming system, the company has launched Tablo, the Whole-Home OTA DVR system that combines the functionality of a DVR with the convenience and mobility of software apps for smartphones, tablets, computers, streaming set-top-boxes, and internet-connected gaming platforms, making it easy to discover, watch and record free over-the-air (OTA) HDTV anywhere, anytime, on any device. For more information, visit .

