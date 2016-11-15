SugarCRM Wins PC Magazine's 2016 Business Choice Award for Best CRM Service

For the Second Year in a Row, SugarCRM Rose Above the Competition

(firmenpresse) - CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- ® Inc., the company that enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable CRM solution on the market, announced today it has been named the Best CRM Service by PC Magazine readers in the publication's annual business choice awards. SugarCRM, for the second year in a row, rose above other providers with outstanding scores for overall satisfaction, likelihood to be recommended, NetPromoter Score and reliability.

In , PC Magazine's Matthew Sarrel wrote, "A very important measure of a service is the response to the critical question 'How likely are you to recommend your CRM service to a colleague?' SugarCRM proved the sweetest score at 7.9."

PC Magazine readers nominated more than 30 CRM providers, of which six received enough votes to be listed as finalists. The publication's survey asked respondents to rate their overall satisfaction, reliability and tech support experience with the CRM service they use, plus the likelihood they would recommend it to others.

"This award is particularly special because it loudly demonstrates the pride, enthusiasm and satisfaction that CRM users have for Sugar," said Clint Oram, cofounder and CMO at SugarCRM. "For the second year in a row, it has served as validation for the mavericks who have joined us in changing the perception of CRM. Our customers don't view CRM as a necessary evil. Instead, they see Sugar as an innovative and nimble business tool that people enjoy using because it makes their jobs easier."

For a complete view of the results of the survey and PC Magazine's methodology, .

enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market. Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Goldman Sachs, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, NEA and Walden International. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. To learn more visit or follow (at)SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

