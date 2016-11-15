Marketing Agency Merger Diversifies Services Portfolio, Adds Depth to Digital Suite

CREW Marketing Partners acquires GOODSIR Creative Inc.

(firmenpresse) - ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- , a national marketing leader, has announced it has acquired the business operations of , an award-winning digital agency located in Kelowna, BC. This acquisition combines the strategic marketing focus of CREW with GOODSIR's creative, digital and web development services. The new partnership strengthens CREW's Kelowna operation in the Okanagan while adding considerable depth to their overall digital services.

"This new business model brings together the best of two agencies," says Braden Douglas, Principal and Founding Partner of CREW Marketing Partners. "By combining CREW's strength in foundational marketing and brand strategy with GOODSIR's depth in digital web development services, we can bring even more strategic marketing sophistication to our clients."

Mergers and acquisitions are not uncommon in the industry however Douglas says they need to be strategic and well defined so that they ultimately add value for clients. "We're committed to the right expansion as we see the demand for our unique agency model increasing across Canada."

"I've seen the results CREW's achieved first-hand and their partnership approach to marketing is a great match with our own philosophy," says Brad Marshall, one of GOODSIR's co-founders and now Director of Digital Marketing. "There's a growing technology sector here in Kelowna and, with our deep roots in the community, we're really looking forward to focusing on the development of an unparalleled digital marketing experience for all our clients."

CREW Marketing Partners will now have over 50 employees between the Okanagan and Lower Mainland, making it one of the largest agencies in British Columbia. Since 2007, CREW has functioned as a hybrid agency that combines the disciplines of a professional marketing department with the execution of a top tier creative house. Their team of specialists focus on medium-sized businesses throughout Canada and the US who have a small or under-staffed marketing department, with a specific focus on five industry verticals - natural foods & consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, real estate, professional services and agriculture. The company's depth of expertise and impressive ROI in the natural foods & consumer packaged goods sector has gained praise from industry watchers and earned respect from clients, including , , and the .

Founded in 2003, GOODSIR has helped start-ups, entrepreneurs and enterprises succeed through creative digital thinking. The multi-disciplinary team has worked with an impressive roster of clients that stretches across Canada, the US and even Europe, with a portfolio that includes RE/MAX, End Of The Roll, Juno Awards, , , and Swisscom, a Swiss-based Telecom.

"We're very excited about the opportunities for growth and development this offers," says Giuseppe Simpatico, GOODSIR co-founder and now Director of Digital Platforms. "Merging strategy and creative with web, digital and content marketing means we'll have a much wider resource base to work from. It's taking us in a new direction and it's our clients who will benefit the most."

CREW MARKETING PARTNERS

CREW Marketing Partners is a results-driven marketing agency partnering with entrepreneurs and organizations across Canada and the US. It's one of the fastest growing marketing firms in Canada, with impressive 35 percent growth year-over-year since its inception in 2007. The team of specialized marketing strategists, creative thinkers, designers and doers are located in multiple offices that serve a range of industries, with a specific focus on natural foods and consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, real estate, professional services and agriculture.

BRADEN DOUGLAS - PRINCIPAL, FOUNDING PARTNER AT CREW

Braden Douglas is a renowned marketing strategist who's built a successful career as head of CREW Marketing Partners and as a keynote speaker at international events and seminars. Through his foundational eight-step marketing strategy process, he challenges and works with organizations to successfully use marketing as a competitive advantage that provides real ROI. Braden launched his career in brand management working with major firms like Procter & Gamble and Frito Lay. He's created strategies and campaigns that have driven record revenues for young food start-ups and has pioneered successful public engagement strategies.

GOODSIR

Founded in 2003 in Kelowna, BC, GOODSIR has helped scrappy start-ups, hard-working entrepreneurs and enterprises solve business problems through creative digital thinking. An award-winning company that was listed as one of the Top 40 Creative Agencies in Canada by Design Excellence Magazine, GOODSIR offers unparalleled digital expertise and industry insight, including platform development and digital promotion. Their client base stretches across multiple industries that include retail and consumer brands, start-ups and technology, media and entertainment, professional sports and financial services.

BRAD MARSHALL - GOODSIR CO-FOUNDER, DIRECTOR OF DIGITAL MARKETING

As one of GOODSIR's co-founders, Brad Marshall has lead strategy efforts on projects since the company began in 2003. In that time, he's focused his energy and expertise on helping businesses dream up, design and develop killer creative digital projects. His writing has been published in numerous blogs, newspapers and magazines. He received his training at the Centre for Arts & Technology and the University of Colorado.

GIUSEPPE SIMPATICO - GOODSIR CO-FOUNDER, DIRECTOR OF DIGITAL PLATFORMS

GOODSIR co-founder, Giuseppe Simpatico, has been deploying creative interactive campaigns for companies across North America for more than a decade. A true veteran of the digital media industry, he's worked in all aspects of the profession, from programming and design to project and account management. He graduated from the University of British Columbia with a degree in Fine Arts and went on to study digital media.

