(firmenpresse) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Simavita Limited (ASX: SVA) today announced the release of AssessPLUS, the Company's new automated incontinence assessment solution for use by carers helping National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants and seniors living in the community and receiving Home Care Packages. AssessPLUS is simultaneously being launched in Europe and North America.

Simavita also announced today that it had been approved as an NDIS Provider under the NDIS scheme in Australia. This approval will greatly assist Simavita in delivering product to carers and directly to NDIS participants via the NDIS portal.

AssessPLUS is a new and easy to use product developed by Simavita to help people and their carers who live at home and struggle with the management of incontinence.

AssessPLUS:

Simavita anticipates major market opportunities nationally as well as internationally for AssessPLUS. Governments and insurance agencies are moving toward service programs designed to better assist people in need, to stay in their family homes longer. These programs incorporate the cost effective provision of services to a rapidly growing population who are incontinent and struggle with costs as well as the many care related problems that are associated with incontinence.

We believe that Simavita's new AssessPLUS product is focused on significantly improving the management of incontinence and associated problems, as a key criteria in helping people stay in their homes longer, whilst reducing the overall cost of incontinence.

Australian government agencies are rapidly rolling out the AUD$22bn NDIS, whilst the federal government has implemented Home Care Packages designed to deliver greater assistance to seniors, so as to keep them living at home.

The NDIS is anticipated to invest significantly in helping participants with incontinence. In field testing AssessPLUS, Simavita has worked closely with carers and agencies who deliver services to NDIS and Home Care Package recipients. We are excited by the opportunity that this new product represents.

AssessPLUS was delivered in 5 months and is the first deliverable in Simavita's product roadmap for the rapid delivery of new product to areas of significant and unmet need in the field of smart, wearable and disposable sensors for the health care industry.

Simavita remains committed to our existing SIM technology and to extending our sales and support of incontinence management products to sophisticated seniors care operators, hospitals and to rehabilitation centers. We continue to upgrade our offering of SIM (Version 4.12) and to meet new and existing customer needs. We will strive to maintain our position as the leader in this field.

For further information, please visit the Company's website ().

About Simavita

Simavita is focused upon the rapid delivery of smart, wearable and disposable sensors for the health care industry.

With the support of our shareholders, customers and employees, Simavita is focused upon the business at hand; creating a commercially successful and growing corporation.

To date we have developed and are actively selling automated sensors and systems for the assessment and management of incontinence. Incontinence and the management of incontinence is a major and rapidly growing challenge. The annual cost to the global economy is in the billions of dollars and rising. It is an enormous cost that includes both incontinence materials as well as the significant time spent by carers in helping people suffering from incontinence. Most significantly, it impacts a growing community of seniors as well as people of any age who may be affected by disability and illness.

Simavita operates directly in Australia, Europe and North America where we see significant and growing demand for product that delivers real cost benefit to the health care industry and particularly for people in need.

