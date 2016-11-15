Daniel Schiffman Joins Spectrum Gaming Group as Vice President, Support Services

(firmenpresse) - LINWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Spectrum Gaming Group, the global leader in gaming research and regulatory services, today announced the hiring of Daniel Schiffman, Esq. to fill the newly created position of Vice President, Support Services. Mr. Schiffman will lead the expansion of the company's litigation support and expert witness services.

Mr. Schiffman is a prominent, New York-based attorney with extensive experience in the casino gaming industry. Mr. Schiffman holds a BBA in Accountancy from the City College of New York and a JD from New York University School of Law. At NYU, he earned the University Prize Scholarship and was a member of Law Review. Mr. Schiffman has been a practicing attorney for more than 50 years and has earned a stellar reputation as a commercial litigator, negotiator and business advisor.

"Dan's decision to join Spectrum is significant and we are indeed fortunate to have someone with Dan's credentials and long standing work in the gaming industry join our team," said Fredric Gushin, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group.

Mr. Schiffman is a member of several professional organizations including the International Masters of Gaming Law, and is a member of the Editorial Board of Gaming Law Review. He has written, lectured, and participated in professional panels relating to casino gaming, including contributing chapters to all three editions of International Casino Law (University of Nevada, Reno) and participating as co-chairperson and co-moderator of ALIABA's comprehensive gaming law courses. In addition, Mr. Schiffman has been appointed as a trusted guardian ad litem, court evaluator, mediator, referee and receiver, and has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America.

Spectrum Gaming Group is a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. Since 1993, it has provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients in 36 US states and territories and in 46 countries. Spectrum serves state, tribal and national governments, casino operators, regulators, developers, investors, law firms, and other gaming-related professionals.





