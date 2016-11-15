Advertising Age Names Intermarkets, Inc. as One of the 50 Best Places to Work in Advertising & Media

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Intermarkets, Inc. was named one of , it was announced today by Advertising Age. Intermarkets, Inc. was among 50 companies selected for the list. This survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best employers in the marketing and media industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is based on criteria including workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics and the employee experience.

Focused on the idea that employees should want to come to work, the Intermarkets leadership team has created a cohesive office environment where staff feel less like colleagues and more like family. Individuals are engaged in their work and given opportunities to develop and grow within the Company. Employees and their families enjoy 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision benefits, 401k with employer match, generous vacation leave packages and extended holiday breaks; all benefits above and beyond what most companies offer. Intermarkets' corporate culture promotes positivity, optimism, enthusiasm, tenacity, innovation, and commitment. Employees are rewarded with quarterly bonuses which recognize both individual and company performance.

"The companies on Ad Age's Best Places to Work represent the cream of the crop in marketing, advertising, media and ad technology," said Deputy Editor Judann Pollack. "In these highly competitive fields, these 50 stand out for their best-in-class benefits, salaries and hiring practices, but also for creating a compelling culture in which employees are engaged, encouraged and valued. Talent has never been more important in marketing, and our Best Places to Work companies have proven that they can attract and retain the best in the business."

"We're thrilled and honored to be included on this prestigious list from Ad Age," said Intermarkets founder and CEO Kevin Lucido. "We pride ourselves on our strong company culture that offers an environment for the Intermarkets family to develop themselves both professionally and personally. It is core to our continued success to be a place where people look forward to returning to work every Monday morning. This honor reinforces we're maintaining that positive balance."

The 2016 Best Places to Work list is a joint effort of Advertising Age and Best Companies Group. Best Companies Group is dedicated to establishing programs to identify and recognize workplaces that nurture a superior level of employee satisfaction and engagement. Companies from across the United States participated in the two-part survey process to determine Ad Age's Best Places to Work. Any agency, ad tech, media company, or marketing division of a brand that's been in business for more than one year with more than 15 full-time employees was eligible. Public, private, for-profit and non-for-profit businesses could all participate. The list was determined by feedback from two surveys. The first garnered information about employers' offerings and the second was an employee survey to measure the workplace experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. To see the 2016 list of Ad Age's Best Places to Work, click here

The Intermarkets Portfolio is a collective of quality digital publishers focused on generating high caliber content for consumption across web, social, email and mobile channels. Intermarkets exclusively manages strategic advertising placements on behalf of these brands which reach millions of readers every month in a variety of formats. Our portfolio reaches 30+ million uniques, 800+ million page views, 100+ million mobile views, 10+ million Facebook fans and 2+ million opt in email subs.

We leverage quality publishers and content to deliver premium audiences to marketers and agencies through programmatic and traditional buying channels. We've established our reputation through collaborative and strategically engineered partnerships, and providing custom-tailored solutions for our clients and partners.

Advertising Age is the leading global source of news, intelligence and conversation for the marketing and media community. Ad Age connects today's top marketers and brands online, in print and in person with analysis and insights, events including the Ad Age Brand Summit and Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards, and industry data including the Agency Report and Leading National Advertisers.

