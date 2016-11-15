Eagle Energy Inc. Confirms November 2016 Dividend

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Eagle Energy Inc. (TSX: EGL) ("Eagle") confirms its November 2016 dividend. The cash dividend to be paid on December 23, 2016, in respect of the period from November 1, 2016 to November 30, 2016, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2016 will be $0.005 per common share of Eagle. The ex-dividend date is November 28, 2016. Eagle's dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
About Eagle
Eagle is an oil and gas energy corporation created to provide investors with a sustainable business while delivering stable growth in production and overall growth through accretive acquisitions. Eagle's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EGL".
All material information about Eagle may be found on its website at or under Eagle's issuer profile at .
Contacts:
Kelly Tomyn
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 531-1574
Richard W. Clark
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 531-1575
Eagle Energy Inc.
Suite 2710, 500-4th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V6
(403) 531-1575
(855) 531-1575 (toll free)
More information:
http://www.eagleenergy.com/
