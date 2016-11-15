New Release Quantivate Complaint Management Software

Streamlines the customer complaint management process and ensures compliance with detailed regulatory requirements

(firmenpresse) - WOODINVILLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Quantivate today announced the release of its new module called Quantivate Complaint Management -- a simple and effective SaaS solution, which effectively automates the process of complaints management. Complaints are the natural occurrence of any organization and in the current regulatory environment, the management has be intensified, leaving spreadsheets no longer as an option for any organization to stay compliant.

facilitates compliance with the growing regulatory environment, and helps organizations meet both governmental and voluntary regulations for complaint handling. Customer complaints flow into any organization from various touch points from emails, direct mail, calls, regulators, and social media. Organizations need to effectively manage these complaints to ensure efficient handling and resolution not only for their customer satisfactions, but also to remain compliant with regulatory bodies.

"Organizations need a simple and effective solution to automate the process of complaints management while still meeting the growing demands of regulatory bodies like the CFPB," said Andy Vanderhoff, Quantivate CEO and founder. "We designed the Quantivate Complaint Management module to not only automate the intake, management, and resolution of complaints, but we also included built-in analytics to help identify compliance issues or potential risks."

With one centralized database the Quantivate Complaint Management software module enables users to manage the entire complaint lifecycle with real-time complaint tracking, reporting, alerts, and escalation of potential issues. Quantivate Complaint Management is a simple to use and configurable solution which includes the ability to track and manage complaints from customers, suppliers and other stakeholders, record follow-up actions, and report on any findings or regulatory non-conformance that may be associated with a complaint.

As complaints are entered, researched, and resolved, you'll be able to easily visualize and track where each complaint is in the complaint lifecycle.

Effectively meet regulatory requirements from CFPB, UDAAP, DFI, ISO, etc.. In addition, enter tracking information for other regulators of your choice.

: Automatically escalate any complaints that have been open or idle for too long, and quickly view how long a complaint has been open without resolution.

: Use built-in response templates, or create your own, to respond quickly to common complaints.

: Designed to offer insights for busy executives that want to quickly understand relevant risk trends.

: Pre-made and custom reporting options available to view risks by location, product/service, and other criteria.

: Customizable alerts and notifications are available to notify you when a complaint has been received, escalated, approved, or resolved. If a complaint has remained open for too long, then a notification will be generated to notify the appropriate party.

Complaint data is collected and compiled over time to demonstrate which products, branches, and services are trending with high or low complaint volume.

Quantivate Complaint Management can be used as a stand-alone complaint management module or integrated as part of the greater Quantivate GRC solution suite. For more on Quantivate Complaint Management please visit:

Quantivate is a provider of web-based Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software and service solutions to organizations both large and small nationwide. Founded in 2005 with the release of its Business Continuity Software, the company has grown to feature a full suite of modules for GRC including Business Continuity, Vendor Management, Enterprise Risk Management, IT GRC, Internal Audit, and Regulatory Compliance.

Quantivate's products and services have been audited, reviewed, and passed examinations from many state and federal examiners including: NCUA, FDIC, OCC, State Financial Institution Examiners, State Insurance Commissioners, FDA/HIPAA, WHO/CDC, NERC and CFPB.

