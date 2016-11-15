       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ON and TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) (TSX: BCB) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of USD$0.06 per share on common shares. The dividend is payable in cash on December 8, 2016, to shareowners of record at the close of business on November 28, 2016.

Cott is a diversified beverage company with the largest volume-based national presence in the North America and European home and office bottled water delivery industry, a leader in custom coffee roasting and blending of iced tea for the U.S. foodservice industry, and one of the world's largest producers of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. Our platform reaches over 2.3 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

