CaptionCall, LLC Receives TIA-4953 Certification

The first and only IP CTS provider to meet TIA standards for amplification

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- CaptionCall, LLC, the leading provider of captioned telephone service for people who have hearing loss, announced that it has recently received TIA-4953 compliance certification for amplification from the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA). The CaptionCall® phone is the only captioning telephone on the market today that meets the strict TIA amplification standards.

For people with hearing loss, the CaptionCall achievement of TIA-4953 compliance is significant because they now have access to an Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service (IP CTS) provider and captioning telephone that will provide an increased level of sound clarity. With the CaptionCall phone, customers can hear and understand speech better than on any other captioning telephone, regardless of the level of hearing loss -- mild, moderate or severe. Users can easily adjust ringer and handset volume as well as customize frequency amplification. And, with a medical professional's certification of hearing loss, the CaptionCall phone and service are available to consumers at no cost.

Brian Chevrier, director of Endpoint Software at CaptionCall, says, "It was very rewarding to finally receive this respected certification from the TIA." The engineering team at CaptionCall has invested years of effort to achieve this certification. CaptionCall is also recognized as offering the best-in-class captioning service that, when combined with superb amplification, ensures people with hearing loss will experience the most-accurate, most-reliable calling experience available. Currently, CaptionCall is the most recommended captioned telephone solution by hearing-care professionals nationwide.

The CaptionCall phone also meets the TIA-1083 standard for hearing aid compatibility and reduced interference, meaning hearing aid users will experience significantly reduced interference when using a CaptionCall phone.

To qualify for the free CaptionCall phone and service, patients must obtain certification of hearing loss that necessitates the use of captioned telephone service to communicate effectively by phone. Certification must be obtained from a hearing-care or healthcare professional.

CaptionCall is a revolutionary telephone and service for anyone who has trouble hearing on the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons -- age, illness, injury, loud working conditions and military service -- it doesn't have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it's easy to communicate confidently with friends, family and colleagues.

Similar to captioned television, CaptionCall uses voice recognition technology and a transcription service to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone -- callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say without missing a single word.

Professional certification of hearing loss and the need for captions to use the telephone effectively is required for patients to receive the CaptionCall captioning service and phone at no cost. CaptionCall is a relay service that uses a human communications assistant and advanced voice recognition technology to generate captions of what the user's callers say. The CaptionCall phone, combined with the free, FCC-funded service and friendly customer support, enables people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations -- and more from life.





