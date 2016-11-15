Baldwin Hardware Celebrates 70th Anniversary in Bold Fashion With 100 Door Project; Brings Door Couture to Life at Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills

Couture Models Adorned in Baldwin Hardware-Inspired Gowns and Headpieces Took Center Stage at Gala Celebration

(firmenpresse) - LAKE FOREST, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Baldwin Hardware, a leading brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), recently gathered hundreds of influential architects and designers, customers, employees and Design Council members at the historic Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills for a monumental 70 Years Bold Gala celebrating the company's 70th anniversary. The evening marked the culmination of a year's worth of activities across the country commemorating Baldwin Hardware and the influence its luxury hardware has had on modern-day architecture and design.

"This year has been a great opportunity to look back, while continually keeping our eyes on the future," said PJ Rosch, senior brand manager for Baldwin Hardware. "And we believe the future is bright thanks to the amazing customers, architects and designers with whom we work daily, and to the tireless efforts of our Product and Industrial Design teams that continually develops new products to meet the evolving needs of our loyal customers."

The hardware brand turned heads when it unveiled a runway filled with models adorned in Baldwin Hardware-inspired couture gowns and headpieces in a never-been-seen before fashion event. Each couture look incorporated design cues from Baldwin knobs from the past seven decades.

"Many people like to say 'hardware is like jewelry for the door,'" added Rosch. "We prefer to think of Baldwin as a fashion statement for the home; part of your design aesthetic. Baldwin is couture for the door."

The fashion show concluded with a nod to the future when Baldwin provided a sneak peek of Baldwin Evolved, the next generation of smart handlesets and deadbolts blending exquisite architectural designs with Kevo technology. Attendees experienced Evolved through Baldwin's new Augmented Reality app, which also will be released in Spring 2017.

During the Gala, Baldwin announced the three winners of its Bold Design Award Competition, which was rolled out during the AIA National Convention in May and ran through mid-September. The competition paid homage to the company's 70-year heritage of bold moments and looked ahead to what might be the next vision in hardware design. Coined the Baldwin Bold Design Award, architects, designers and students were encouraged to illustrate what they believed to be the next bold hardware design. Winners were named in three categories and included:

Aaron McDonald of ADG/McDonald in the Architect category for his design called "Ingenue."

Elizabeth Scott of Elizabeth Scott Design Group in the Designer category for her knob design inspired by star-like details that are prevalent in today's design world.

Melissa Hoerber of Bradley University in the Student category for her bathroom hardware design intended to bring beauty to the space.

Prizes included $15,000 in Baldwin Hardware for the architect and designer, and a $5,000 cash award for the winning student. All three won a trip for two to the 70 Years Bold Gala to accept their awards.

The Greystone Mansion was the perfect backdrop for the 70 Years Bold gala, as Baldwin Hardware worked with the Friends of Greystone earlier this year on the "100 Door Project." In an effort to restore the mansion to its original glory, Baldwin donated and installed luxury hardware on 100 doors throughout the mansion. Four different products can be found throughout the home, including Baldwin's Estate Series Knob 5050, Estate Series Knob 5068, Estate Series Knob 5015 and Estate Series Lever 5455--all in Baldwin Vintage Brass Finish 033. They will permanently represent Baldwin's commitment to timeless style and the Friends of Greystone organization. During the Gala, Nancy Hunt-Coffey, director of community services for the City of Beverly Hills presented a Proclamation to Baldwin Hardware recognizing its role as "an invaluable partner in the restoration of the Doheny Greystone Estate" and congratulating "Baldwin Hardware on 70 years of creating beautiful hardware."

Baldwin is part of Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware and plumbing with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Stanley®, FANAL®, Pfister® and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders' hardware (Stanley-National Hardware), #2 in Mexico residential hardware (Fanal), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia.

HHI is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Spectrum Brands is a global, diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware and plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products. Spectrum Brands employs approximately 15,500 employees worldwide and sells to the top 25 global retailers with products in more than one million stores, and had net sales of approximately $4.69 billion in fiscal year 2015.

