MedSafe Wins the 2016 Kinetic Vision Award for Providing Total Compliance Solutions for Healthcare Practices

(firmenpresse) - WELLESLEY, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- , the leader in total healthcare compliance solutions, announces its win of the 2016 Kinetic Vision Award for their exceptional approach in providing accreditation, safety, and healthcare compliance to support physician practices, healthcare networks, and medical clinics.

MedSafe was awarded the highest honor due to the vast amount of positive feedback from healthcare providers regarding the talented and experienced team at MedSafe. They went the extra mile in operationally streamlining the healthcare practices they serve, resulting in better operating healthcare organizations. Healthcare providers were not only able to achieve compliance using a systematic, highly intuitive framework but additionally many were able to recapture lost revenues and boost productivity.

"We are proud to receive this prestigious award and especially to have our healthcare compliance team recognized for their experience and excellent delivery of professional healthcare services. Our aim is to safeguard and support physician practices with their operational challenges as they conduct business including , , coding and any administrative challenges," says Christine Queally Foisey, President and CEO of MedSafe.

Sponsored by High Tech Views and now in its 20th year, this Awards program recognizes excellence in technology services and delivery that impact the bottom line. MedSafe has been selected for this award by an independent panel of industry experts based on process improvements that led to gains in one or more of the following areas: patient safety, productivity, profitability and ability to adapt to changing regulations requirements.

Founded in 1991, MedSafe is the leading healthcare and compliance solutions provider; delivering accreditation, safety, and healthcare compliance to health and dental care organizations nationwide. Services include on-site assessment, development of written policies and procedures, online implementation, management tools, web-based education and ongoing training. MedSafe is dedicated to simplifying the business of healthcare by delivering best practices in compliance, tailored services and technology to physicians, dentists, and health systems. Our compliance experts are renowned for their expertise in OSHA, HIPAA, ICD-10, coding, and operational excellence to eliminate the inefficiencies in healthcare. Visit for more information.

