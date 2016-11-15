Ty Pennington Shares Inspiring Stories from our Heroes at Home

Continue Celebrating Our Veterans: Shop Sears and Help Assist Low-Income Veterans in need of Accessibility Updates

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- YourUpdateTV sat with Sears and Ty Pennington on Veteran's Day to learn about Sears Heroes at Home for the Holidays. As part of its long-standing commitment to supporting veterans and military families, Sears is bringing back its Heroes at Home program for the holiday season to immediately assist low-income veterans who are in critical need of wheelchair accessibility ramps at their homes. Now through Nov. 19, Sears shoppers can donate to Rebuilding Together, a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing, when they check out at any store or via a link at .

Ty Pennington, the man who has helped transform the lives of thousands through "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," "Homes for the Brave" and more, spent Veterans Day spreading the word about this amazing program and how we can help make a difference for disabled veterans through Sears' Heroes at Home for the Holidays program. In the accompanying video, Ty discusses the program and how customers can get involved.

Sears has also introduced limited-edition products for the holiday season that give back to Heroes at Home with every purchase, including:

- A Kenmore 4.3 cu. ft. top load washer and Kenmore 7.0 cu. ft. white dryer w/ Smart Dry Plus are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S.A. Both feature a unique American flag design embedded in the console. Sears is donating $40 per pair from the in store or online purchase of each qualifying washer or dryer, up to $200,000.

- These collectible moose and bear Christmas ornaments are the perfect addition to any holiday décor. With every qualifying in-store or online purchase, Sears will donate $1 with a minimum donation of $20,000.

- Show love for the Craftsman brand and support veterans with this limited-edition Craftsman Heroes at Home beanie. Sears will donate $1 from the in store or online purchase of each qualifying hat with a minimum donation of $4,000.

Year-round, Sears offers active, reserve or retired military personnel or military spouses 20 percent off regular-priced (five percent off sale-priced) tools and lawn and garden products, with a valid military ID or military spouse ID.

For more information, visit .

Heroes at Home is a program Sears Holdings has created in partnership with Rebuilding Together in response to an urgent need to assist military families facing hardship. Rebuilding Together, the nation's largest all volunteer home rehabilitation organization, is committed to bringing warmth, safety and accessibility to homeowners who do not have the financial or physical resources to complete home repairs and other necessary improvements.

By providing necessary repairs or adaptations to homes, Sears Holdings strives to improve the lives of military families across America. Heroes at Home is one of the many initiatives through which Sears Holdings acknowledges the sacrifice made by our troops every day in the line of duty, while supporting and honoring those heroes who remain at home. Donate to Rebuilding Together or refer a veteran who may need assistance.

Heroes at Home is a program developed through the combined efforts of Sears Holdings Corporation and Rebuilding Together to help improve the lives of servicemen and women and their families. Heroes at Home is a service mark owned by Sears Brands, LLC.

