Tesla Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders and Public Webcast

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders are invited to attend Tesla's Special Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. PT at 901 Page, Fremont, California 94538, to consider the acquisition of SolarCity Corporation by Tesla. The meeting will also be webcast live to the public at .

Proper documentation will be required for admission to the meeting and we will be unable to accommodate anyone who is not a Tesla shareholder. Please arrive early to allow sufficient time to check in and ensure your admission by the start of the event. To be admitted to the meeting, you will be required to present:

Government issued photo identification (such as a driver's license or passport),

of the following:

The proxy card (or the stub to which it was attached, if you mailed in your proxy card) that was addressed to you (not applicable if your shares are held through a broker),

A legal proxy provided to you by your broker, if you have requested one from your broker,

Other proof of share ownership (such as a brokerage statement).

Seating will be limited and we cannot guarantee seating for all shareholders. Seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

Please park on the North side of 901 Page by entering from Kato Road & A Street. Reference the map below and follow the yellow arrows.

