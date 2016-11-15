Prosafe SE: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to announcement by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") on
10 November 2016 concerning a letter of intent with Axis Offshore Pte. Ltd.
In anticipation of a definitive agreement and for the purpose of seeking
approval for the authorization of the transaction and authority to issue shares
and convertible bonds as consideration thereunder, Prosafe calls for an
extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30 November 2016 at 08:30 am CET /
09:30 am Cyprus time at the Company's registered office at 126 Stadiou Street,
2nd floor, 6020 Larnaca, Cyprus. The extraordinary general meeting will be held
in conjunction with the extraordinary general meeting called in the notice of 8
November 2016.
For further detailed information, please see the attached notice. The notice
will be distributed to shareholders in accordance with the Company's articles.
Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible
accommodation vessels. The company operates globally and is headquartered in
Larnaca, Cyprus. Prosafe is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code
PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 15 November 2016
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 478 07 813
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 991 09 467
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - 30 November 2016:
http://hugin.info/64729/R/2057200/770705.pdf
