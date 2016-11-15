Prosafe SE: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Reference is made to announcement by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") on

10 November 2016 concerning a letter of intent with Axis Offshore Pte. Ltd.



In anticipation of a definitive agreement and for the purpose of seeking

approval for the authorization of the transaction and authority to issue shares

and convertible bonds as consideration thereunder, Prosafe calls for an

extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30 November 2016 at 08:30 am CET /

09:30 am Cyprus time at the Company's registered office at 126 Stadiou Street,

2nd floor, 6020 Larnaca, Cyprus. The extraordinary general meeting will be held

in conjunction with the extraordinary general meeting called in the notice of 8

November 2016.



For further detailed information, please see the attached notice. The notice

will be distributed to shareholders in accordance with the Company's articles.



Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible

accommodation vessels. The company operates globally and is headquartered in

Larnaca, Cyprus. Prosafe is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code

PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com





Larnaca, 15 November 2016

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE







For further information, please contact:





Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 478 07 813



Robin Laird, Acting CFO

Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited

Phone: +65 81 27 21 01



Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations

Prosafe AS

Phone: +47 991 09 467







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - 30 November 2016:



http://hugin.info/64729/R/2057200/770705.pdf







