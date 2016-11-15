UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE announces the successful placement of a ?500 million bond

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE
Paris, Amsterdam, November 15, 2016
Press release
Unibail-Rodamco announces the successful placement of a ?500 million bond
Unibail-Rodamco has successfully placed a bond with a maturity of 8 years and 3
months (February 2025) for a total amount of ?500 million.
This bond will offer a fixed coupon of 0.875%, the lowest ever coupon achieved
by Unibail-Rodamco on the public bond market.
The Group also simultaneously launched a tender offer on 9 of its existing bonds
maturing in June 2017, December 2017, August 2018, October 2018, March 2019,
November 2020, February 2021, October 2022 and June 2023, respectively. The
tender offer period is expected to end on November 22, 2016.
This transaction is part of the proactive management of Unibail-Rodamco's
balance sheet, which aims at extending the average maturity of its debt and
optimizing the cost of its debt.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Zeineb Slimane Marine Huet
+33 1 76 77 57 22 +33
1 76 77 58 02
zeineb.slimane(at)unibail-rodamco.com marine.huet(at)unibail-rodamco.com
Media Relations
Pauline Duclos-Lenoir
+33 1 76 77 57 94
pauline.duclos-lenoir(at)unibail-rodamco.com
About Unibail-Rodamco
Created in 1968, Unibail-Rodamco SE is Europe's largest listed commercial
property company, with a presence in 11 EU countries, and a portfolio of assets
valued at ?39.3 billion as of June 30, 2016. As an integrated operator, investor
and developer, the Group aims to cover the whole of the real estate value
creation chain. With the support of its 1,985 professionals, Unibail-Rodamco
applies those skills to highly specialised market segments such as large
shopping centres in major European cities and large offices and convention &
exhibition centres in the Paris region.
The Group distinguishes itself through its focus on the highest architectural,
city planning and environmental standards. Its long term approach and
sustainable vision focuses on the development or redevelopment of outstanding
places to shop, work and relax. Its commitment to environmental, economic and
social sustainability has been recognised by inclusion in the FTSE4Good and
STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes.
The Group is a member of the CAC 40, AEX 25 and EuroSTOXX 50 indices. It
benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
For more information, please visit our website: www.unibail-rodamco.com
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: placement of ?500 million bond:
http://hugin.info/136618/R/2057130/770690.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.unibail-rodamco.com/unibailrodamco/do/Accueil
Date: 11/15/2016 - 18:45
Language: English
News-ID 507238
Character count: 3628
