UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE announces the successful placement of a ?500 million bond

Paris, Amsterdam, November 15, 2016



Unibail-Rodamco announces the successful placement of a ?500 million bond



Unibail-Rodamco has successfully placed a bond with a maturity of 8 years and 3

months (February 2025) for a total amount of ?500 million.



This bond will offer a fixed coupon of 0.875%, the lowest ever coupon achieved

by Unibail-Rodamco on the public bond market.



The Group also simultaneously launched a tender offer on 9 of its existing bonds

maturing in June 2017, December 2017, August 2018, October 2018, March 2019,

November 2020, February 2021, October 2022 and June 2023, respectively. The

tender offer period is expected to end on November 22, 2016.



This transaction is part of the proactive management of Unibail-Rodamco's

balance sheet, which aims at extending the average maturity of its debt and

optimizing the cost of its debt.



About Unibail-Rodamco

Created in 1968, Unibail-Rodamco SE is Europe's largest listed commercial

property company, with a presence in 11 EU countries, and a portfolio of assets

valued at ?39.3 billion as of June 30, 2016. As an integrated operator, investor

and developer, the Group aims to cover the whole of the real estate value



creation chain. With the support of its 1,985 professionals, Unibail-Rodamco

applies those skills to highly specialised market segments such as large

shopping centres in major European cities and large offices and convention &

exhibition centres in the Paris region.

The Group distinguishes itself through its focus on the highest architectural,

city planning and environmental standards. Its long term approach and

sustainable vision focuses on the development or redevelopment of outstanding

places to shop, work and relax. Its commitment to environmental, economic and

social sustainability has been recognised by inclusion in the FTSE4Good and

STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes.

The Group is a member of the CAC 40, AEX 25 and EuroSTOXX 50 indices. It

benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

For more information, please visit our website: www.unibail-rodamco.com





