GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q3 2016 results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's third quarter 2016 results in
the morning (CET) Tuesday November 22, 2016, a teleconference/webcast will be
held as described below:
Teleconference and webcast
A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (9:00 A.M. New York Time) on
Tuesday November 22, 2016. The presentation will be available for download from
the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.no (under "Presentations")
prior to the teleconference/webcast.
In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.no. To listen to the conference call
from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to
have a sound card on your computer.
b. Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS
International Dial In #: +44 20 3427 1912
Norway Toll Free #: 800 56 054
Norway Toll #: +47 2316 2787
UK Toll Free #: 0800 279 5736
US Toll #: +1 212 444 0895
US Toll Free #: 1877 280 2342
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference
ID is 6565997.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask
questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.no in order to
follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.
REPLAY DETAILS
Replay Access Number: 6565997#
International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 203 427 0598
Norway Dial In #: +47 2100 0498
USA Toll #: +1 866 932 5017
Participant list information required: Full Name & Company
November 15, 2016
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via GlobeNewswire
Date: 11/15/2016 - 18:00
Language: English
News-ID 507239
Character count: 2665
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Golden Ocean Group Limited
Stadt: Hamilton
Number of hits: 42
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.522
|Registriert Heute:
|70
|Registriert Gestern:
|90
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|259
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.