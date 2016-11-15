Changes in IMCD Supervisory Board positions

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (15 November 2016) - Today, the Supervisory Board of

IMCD N.V. appointed Mr Michel Plantevin (independent member of the Supervisory

Board and until this date chairman of its Remuneration Committee) as chairman of

the Supervisory Board. Due to personal reasons Mr Jean-Charles Pauze (until this

date chairman of the Supervisory Board) decided to step down as chairman. He

continues his position as member of the Supervisory Board and replaces Michel

Plantevin as chairman of the Remuneration Committee.





About IMCD N.V.

IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality

chemicals and food ingredients. Its dedicated experts provide market-focused

solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas,

offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative

formulations that embrace industry trends.



Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD.AS), IMCD realised revenues of ?1,530

million in 2015. In over 40 countries on 6 continents its dedicated team of more

than 1,700 technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor

best in class solutions for around 32,000 customers and a diverse range of world

class suppliers.



To find out more about IMCD, please visit www.imcdgroup.com



