Changes in IMCD Supervisory Board positions

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (15 November 2016) - Today, the Supervisory Board of
IMCD N.V. appointed Mr Michel Plantevin (independent member of the Supervisory
Board and until this date chairman of its Remuneration Committee) as chairman of
the Supervisory Board. Due to personal reasons Mr Jean-Charles Pauze (until this
date chairman of the Supervisory Board) decided to step down as chairman. He
continues his position as member of the Supervisory Board and replaces Michel
Plantevin as chairman of the Remuneration Committee.


***

About IMCD N.V.
IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality
chemicals and food ingredients. Its dedicated experts provide market-focused
solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas,
offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative
formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD.AS), IMCD realised revenues of ?1,530
million in 2015. In over 40 countries on 6 continents its dedicated team of more
than 1,700 technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor
best in class solutions for around 32,000 customers and a diverse range of world
class suppliers.

To find out more about IMCD, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

