New analysis of Novartis' Entresto® data shows long-term benefits on heart failure readmissions and total cardiovascular deaths

* Entresto reduced the risk of first and subsequent events of heart failure

hospitalizations and cardiovascular deaths following heart failure

hospitalization by 20%-24% compared to enalapril[1]



* These findings are consistent with the benefit Entresto showed in reducing

the risk of a first event, which was the primary endpoint of the PARADIGM-HF

trial[2]



* Additional new analyses show that compared to enalapril, Entresto was

associated with more diuretic dose reductions, lowered risk of severe

hyperkalemia in patients taking an MRA, and reduced risk among HFrEF

patients with the most severe symptoms[3],[4],[5]



Basel, November 15, 2016 - Novartis announced today results of a new analysis

demonstrating that Entresto(® )(sacubitril/valsartan) tablets reduced the risk

of all events - first and repeat heart failure (HF) hospitalizations as well as

cardiovascular (CV) deaths that followed HF hospitalization - compared to

enalapril among heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction

(HFrEF).[1] The findings are from a post-hoc analysis of PARADIGM-HF, the

largest clinical trial ever conducted in HF,[6] and are being presented at the

American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2016 in New Orleans.



"In PARADIGM-HF, about one-third of heart failure patients with a first event

experienced subsequent events - underscoring the substantial risks faced by

patients with this life-threatening condition," said Professor John McMurray of

the University of Glasgow, and co-principal investigator for PARADIGM-HF. "The



fact that sacubitril/valsartan not only reduced the risk of a first event, but

also of repeat events - which are at least as serious and costly, and all too

common - is highly significant and reinforces why this medicine is now

guideline-directed therapy."



Investigators conducted a comprehensive analysis of all heart failure

hospitalizations and all CV deaths that took place in the PARADIGM-HF trial. A

total of 3,181 primary endpoint events (including 1,251 CV deaths) were observed

during the median 27-month double-blinded follow-up period of PARADIGM-HF, and

about one-third of patients with a primary event also experienced a repeat event

(defined as repeat HF hospitalizations or a CV death that followed HF

hospitalization). Using multiple statistical analysis models, investigators

found that Entresto demonstrated a risk reduction of between 20%-24% for all

events (first-time and repeat events) compared to enalapril.[1] These findings

are consistent with the proven benefit of Entresto for reducing the risk of a

first event in PARADIGM-HF (a 20% risk reduction compared to enalapril on the

primary endpoint, a composite measure of time to CV death or first HF

hospitalization).[1],[2]



"These analyses further support our knowledge that Entresto can keep many heart

failure patients with reduced ejection fraction alive and out of the hospital

for longer," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Development and Chief Medical

Officer for Novartis. "As we continue to analyze the results of the PARADIGM-HF

study, we become more and more confident in the benefit that Entresto can bring

to patients and to potentially reducing costs of care to healthcare systems."



Additional post-hoc analyses from PARADIGM-HF also presented at AHA Scientific

Sessions further support the efficacy and safety benefits of Entresto among a

range of HFrEF patients compared to enalapril.[3],[4],[5] These analyses found:

* Treatment with Entresto was associated with fewer diuretic dose increases

and more dose reductions compared to enalapril.[3]

* Patients receiving Entresto and a mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist

(MRA) had a lower risk of severe hyperkalemia (high potassium levels, >6)

compared to those taking enalapril and an MRA.[4]

* In patients with severe HF symptoms (NYHA functional class IV), Entresto

showed consistent benefit when compared to the overall patient population of

PARADIGM-HF.[5]



About Heart Failure

Heart failure is a debilitating and life-threatening condition, which impacts

over 60 million people worldwide.[7] It is the leading cause of hospitalization

in people over the age of 65.[8],[9] About half of people with heart failure

have heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).[10] Reduced ejection

fraction means the heart does not contract with enough force, so less blood is

pumped out.[11] Heart failure presents a major and growing health-economic

burden that currently costs the world economy $108 billion every year, which

accounts for both direct and indirect costs.[8],[12]



Novartis has established the largest global clinical program in the heart

failure disease area across the pharma industry to date, FortiHFy, comprising

over 40 active or planned clinical studies designed to generate an array of

additional data on symptom reduction, efficacy, quality of life benefits and

real world evidence with Entresto, as well as to extend understanding of heart

failure.



About Entresto

Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the failing heart.

It does this by enhancing the protective neurohormonal systems (natriuretic

peptide system) while simultaneously inhibiting the harmful effects of the

overactive renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS).[13],[14] Other heart

failure medicines only block the harmful effects of the overactive

RAAS.[15] Entresto contains the neprilysin inhibitor sacubitril and the

angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan.[13]



In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of

symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. In the U.S.,

Entresto is indicated for the treatment of heart failure (NYHA class II-IV) in

patients with systolic dysfunction.[13] It has been shown to reduce the rate of

cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization compared to enalapril,

and also to reduce the rate of all-cause mortality compared to enalapril.

Entresto is usually administered in conjunction with other heart failure

therapies, in place of an ACE inhibitor or other angiotensin receptor blocker

(ARB). Approved indications may vary depending upon the individual country.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in

approximately 180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



