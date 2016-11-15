print and digital - the hybrid way ...

(PresseBox) - Print and digital - unparalleled rivals or complementary platforms? While this industry is in transition, stakes in the discussions are high, with key influencers such as MediaBriefing and Editor & Publisher weighing in. We ask you - in this multichannel society, are publishers really taking the bipolar stance?

#printdigital ? the hybrid way

We did not get that impression at the recent #WPE16 ? the Wan-Ifra Publishing Expo. Publishers from all over the world were looking to diversify their activities, in order to optimally make the most of revenue generating content, while attracting new readers via the digital channels. Hybrid is on the rise ? as you can tell from the blog.

Need more? Consider downloading our free white paper on multichannel publishing, written by graphics arts consultant Paul Lindström.

Seeing is believing ? vlog

We?re big fans of demonstrations ? nothing shows the ease of use like showing the functionalities of a solution on the spot. Live preferably, but why not also try to go for multichannel? Check out following vlogs:

- Creating an Eversify app & web version

- Automating data import as simply as possible

- InDesign® Eversify One Touch plug-in



Intrigued? Get in touch, we?ll arrange an on-site demo for you.

About Eversify

Eversify, a solution from Agfa Graphics is a mobile content publishing software solution that can be integrated in any editorial, content management or layout system based on Adobe? InDesign?. It delivers automated diversified content streaming to a wide range of devices (smartphones, tablets) and websites. There are also three levels of App functionality: Eversify Classic - a digital copy of the PDF, Eversify Hybrid ? an enhanced PDF that allows the manual addition of extra content enriched with HTML5 articles and Eversify Interactive (HTML5) - a pure HTML APP with all benefits of multimedia and perfect usability. Additionally, Eversify can deliver classic flipbooks, hybrid flipbook or best in class interactive HTML5 based homepages. Eversify is part of the world-leading Agfa Graphics portfolio of solutions. For more information, visit www.eversify.com.



Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, to check the latest downloads or novelties.









