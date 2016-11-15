DONALD TRUMP: RIDDLE IS SOLVED FOR MAKING GOOD WORLD. ANATOLIY GOLOD: GOOD CYCLES, MAKING PARADISE. RUSSIA IMPROVES THE WORLD.

Anatoliy Golod, General Director

(firmenpresse) - General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES) made scientific plus PR job to help to make Donald Trump President in USA (PR job included campaign in mass media plus sending message to key groups the message "Who is managing Mrs.Clinton?": list with publications samples you can find on the web site www.super-dobro.com before signature; also we made campaign in special program systems that Donald Trump with Anatoliy Golod will help to build Paradise, that is very attractive for audience, we hope Donald Trump will help to make good politics, good relations in the world; Anatoliy Golod director in good GUIDES has big program weight for program systems, Donald Trump director in building company; read this press release for more information, call to ask more information, also you can read in this message news how GUIDES made result in UK referendum). Scientific analysis say that it was necessary to make good cycles theory (we made it, that cycles can have good plus very good positions, but crisises are just mistakes that should be improved to make good situations asap). But conflict structures to much used different theories with crisises in cycles, so they programably made bad results for different plans in different spheres (in politics they wanted to make big crisises, conflicts, using also crisis cycles theories, which made setting for special systems, so they also wanted to promote Hillary Clinton for making conflicts), but it is necessary to use good cycles theory to make good settings for special systems, for all systems: cycles can have good plus very good positions. To make good attention for the good plus very good cycles we made good scientific joke: "People say that during periods women will get two orgazms a day: good plus very good, it will help to make good comfort balancing for organizm development. Also it is possible additional good plus very good balancing any day", so it will be also good on the way for Paradise feeling, but also good social plus economic activities, good relations are necessary. We suppose that Donald Trump can make good politics for good relations with Russia, with all countries. That's why GUIDES decided to help him. Theory with good cycles can help to improve health, to improve social politics, to make good situations in the world (talking with mass media it is even possible to do that people will be get younger: it is necessary to talk different questions to improve algoritm everywhere, then many people will get good health). So, all plans should be based to have good or very good positions in cycles, between good plus very good can be also many different good plus very good positions, because it is possible to use different quality plus digital details to make good balance for good active job, but if crisis then it should be improved asap (crisis can be used to change bad crisis so to make good result asap, but all plans always should have purpose to save or to develop good or very good positions everywhere, but if casual crisis, then looking for optimal methodics to improve situations to make good or very good situations). General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service also made campaign in special programm systems: Anatoliy Golod with Donald Trump (Donald Trump works in building company) have got government contract from the God Almighty to build Paradise in Universe, because it has real demand from people: it made good attitude for good jobs, it needs good relations, good jobs. We suppose that Donald Trump can make good politics for good relations with Russia, with all countries. That's why GUIDES decided to help him. Many people around the world, different politicians, journalists could read our news few months before the elections, right before the elections too on different web sites (list with the many samples you can read on GUIDES web site super-dobro dot com near the signature) (there was included the news "Who is managing Mrs.Clinton"), this news could help to Donald Trump, to many people, because we know that Hillary Clinton works for structures which make conflicts or bad health in USA, in many countries too; but it is necessary attention: conflict structures placed their advisors to different top politicians in America, Europe etc., but politicians also have many good advisers, so politicians should choose good advises from good advisers; also we should to meet, because knowing program strategy, making good informational politics, you can make, to choose more good decisions, more good results when good addition in informational politics). We can make good campaign for politicians who want to make good world in all countries, making strategy in all communication channels. More campaign information for making good Russian image, for making Donald Trump President in USA you can know if you call to Anatoliy Golod, creator, General director in General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (Служба общей информационной безопасности), made for making good relations in the world, for making good world. (But structures which make conflicts they make problems in communications, they pay for making problems in working telephone calls. The conflict structures also use their networks with directions to make problems in work contacts: they call to people to change their plans, when they want to meet. So, good contact for good job will be very good. Anatoliy Golod has strong good program security, but need help to make contacts with politicians, journalists, economists, public; so, if you can to recommend to meet, it will be very good; we can talk to improve situation in any country, also it is very good if you can recommend to Vladimir Putin, to Donald Trump, to any politicians, to journalists, to economists, to public). Telephone numbers you can read in this message. (* The news from GUIDES for making good world, where also were the news "Who is managing Mrs.Clinton?" were published on different web sites, on prbuzz.com "RUSSIA IS GOING TO MANAGE USA, UK TO MAKE GOOD WORLD? RUSSIA HELPS TO PREVENT TERRORISM IN USA" https://www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/380427 "SENSATION: EIGHTS WILL SIGN PEACE ON THE EARTH. RUSSIA IMPROVES THE WORLD. WHO IS MANAGING MRS.CLINTON?" https://www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/384857 ). You know that many texts for learning English, but in this message you can read really momentous news.



RUSSIA MADE RESULT FOR UK REFERENDUM.

These days the usual dialogue, which you can listen in CIA lobby, that the tweet from Russia has changed the results in UK referendum. What is it: casual case or good work planned from Russian security? American CIA was comfortable when England was in EU: CIA staff could control UK politicians using contacts in EU management, but now UK, England can get independence from the USA. There is big report in CIA how Russians planned to help to UK to get independence from the EU management. The central place there is dedicated to the... tweets in the VLADIMIR PUTIN's account, the tweets were made accurate 7 and 8 days before the referendum in UK.

PUTIN COMES TO BE PRESIDENT IN RUSSIA, UK, USA!

USA CALL PUTIN TO BE PRESIDENT BOTH: IN RUSSIA, IN USA!

(*The account in Twitter is named VLADIMIR PUTIN (the login VLADIMIR78PUTIN ).

Astrologers know big good potential for good connections, for good influence 7, 8 numbers. It is also well known that Russian telephone codes are 7 for international connection, 8 for connections inside the country.

That is traditional step in programming work: for example calculating programmly: for potential fantastic making Putin leader in UK it is necessary new elections in UK: maybe that's why Cameron decides to make new elections soon to change prime minister in UK? CIA prognoses that next step will be that new politicians in different countries can love Russia more then before, that new politicians can be even be look like Vladimir Putin or just to take more common interests to work good with Russia. Both tweets includes the news "Who is managing Mrs. Hillary Clinton?". Journalists from BBC, ABC say that before they recieved this news.

At the same time they found in Twitter the account named HILLARY CLINTON, it has login Hillary8Clinton and it includes many tweets to compliment Vladimir Putin, to compliment Russia. Why Russians made Hillary Clinton account? CIA has information that Roman Abromovich bought club Chelsea for few purposes, which are using in Russia for programming work: to get more programm permissions to use English, England (king's London's club was effective step for it to get program rights), at the same time it has the same name with Chelsea Clinton, who at the same time works with Hillary Clinton. All together Russians can really to direct situations in UK, USA etc.

CIA makes the following mind in their big report: Russians want to manage American and UK politicians to make good world politics! They use detailed programming work for it. At the same time there is many tweets, that Russia will improve the world. If it means that Russians want to manage all politicians to make good world?

RUSSIA KNOWS CIA SCHEMES. Do you know that real reason why Edward Snowden had come to Russia, to China was that CIA gave him the information to give it for Russia, for China, for other countries (in Assange story the secret is that he also works with CIA: that's why he had their secret datas. But in Assange story is a percent that CIA gave him information so, that he thought that he works with his informers. What for? CIA use it in program work to change politics in USA, England, Europe etc., but this methodics know special services in every countrie, so CIA also works for the order from structures, which use them also). CIA also sponsored popularization the Edward Snowden`s story in the mass media. What for? They use a methodology that the situations in objects depend on their activity, but also the situations depend on the information about objects in informational channels. Every channel has different prestige. And CIA wants to demonstrate that it knows much about many people when they do information that they perform many people telephone tapping in many countries. And they want to write any information in special program systems about many different levels people. The American CIA, but also different organizations in different countries planned in advance a usage such methodology to change health, decisions and situations for different people, top level politicians, journalists in different countries (that's why Angela Merkel and other politicians make sanctions even if they are talking about the necessary to make good relations with the Russian Federation; they changed plans because CIA made special programmable commands as an addition to their negotiations). So, we think, that if to talk, then CIA will help to use datas good, in other case they give to different program groups to influence health, situations for American people too: their program departments who make bad programs they work for the bad structures, which made networks in all countries for making conflicts. You have to know that if organization do a scheme for the bad result, then it will get less their prestige because all people know that bad schemes must not (impossible) to do. The good prestige can have good informational, social and economic activities for good results in society, that's why the Russian well oriented organizations, security services and well oriented good organizations, security services in all countries who want to make good situations in the world can take the good prestige. It is necessary mass media attention: because it is necessary to orient all people that all data can be direct for good results.

RUSSIA CREATES WORLDWIDE SUPPORT. To make good relations and good situations in society in the world, the General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES, Russian name: Служба общей информационной безопасности КИБЕР БИОС) is created in Russia. It accumulates informational resources from the all world security services who want to make good situations in the world. That's why it also names in mass media: the Central Intelligence Universe Agency (CIUA , "See I You Are": "I can see, You can see"; it is necessary to see each other, good communicate with each other to make good situations and good relations in society). Everybody should know that to make good situations in society there must be the real purpose, real reason for politicians, businessmen, for society, for all people.

WHO IS MANAGING MRS.HILLARY CLINTON?

Many thousands people who work for government in all states in USA (plus many people around the world, including Russian, UK, European parliaments, etc.) have got this message: it can help to the candidate who will help to make good politics. Plus in message was file with good info can manage all technologies for good results in the world (the file "goodinfo.docx" is also on the web site www.super-dobro.com "dobro" means kind communications). You know that it is possible different behaviour in society, good relations is good way. But there is even the information that quite possible that Hillary Clinton was recieving directions from behaviour structures when she met Bill Clinton. Bill was rather perspective and behavior structures just planned in advance a girl for knowing about him, to direct him in different questions. It could be not bad and not good but sometimes problem structures use it to direct them, because girls like Hillary don't want that their boyfriends like Bill, know that she was recieving instructions what to do in their private relations (behaviour structures have rather many people on different posts, that's real reasons why different politicians make strange politics, they or their friends get instructions from behaviour structures, but mass media can help to direct all these networks for making good relations in society). If Hillary will continue bad politics, then she will work against her people interests and it will be better another President in USA. But she can make good step: to help to make good relations with Russia, with other countries too, then it will be good way for good work. (it is quite possible, but in any case she can help to make good job: to check the behaviour networks, to direct these networks for good relations; because is real information that the structures, which made Second big war, are using these networks, they even pay to official represantatives for using security's network in different countries for preparing conflicts and difficulties in different regions). It is necessary to check networks, which makes directions to people in private communications: you know, these networks were used by problem structures when problem structures programmably directed people for making 2nd world war, but in modern society these networks are using by problem structures to change decisions in different spheres, but also the problem structures preparing wars, conflicts in different countries and problem structures are preparing big war to some periods in future. Their programs bases in a few directions: they pay to thousands usual and high level people in every city in all countries for they do the special reactions during work and personal communications: so, they do the statistics for special systems, which analizing behavior and which help to decide what behavior will be for other many people around them. Also problem structures use people with directions in talkings for managing their friends or casual people (very popular that they use directions even in intimacy communications both: for men, for women: that's also why so many girls alone with children: problem structures sometimes tell to do so to their boyfriends, but sometimes they tell to girls to do things that the problem structures know that their boyfriends individually don't like it, that's also why they go away sometimes). So, knowing that and discuss it in mass media we can direct all these networks for good relations, because usually they don't know what for they get directions, so, if it will be known, many people will make more good relations and it will be also good for their friends and casual people. But it is possible to make good situations in all regions, it is momentous to start the information, it is actual for all countries. (* There is really momentous information in this news, but you know that sometimes problem structures can give you any directions, any information about those who can explain really momentous news (they are using even their representatives in famous organizations, including official organizations); so, if they talked you before or after about this momentous news, be ready to answer, that you can decide and to make news, to talk more about the momentous news, the information in this news can really improve the world politics; the information is actual for all countries).

You know that different organizations want to manage politics. But we listened that they manipulate special service in USA, because they think that in a few decades USA can disappear (it seems that it can be usual kind of manipulation for different services in different civilizations): special service can have rather big technologies and their prognosis influence different specialists. But the prognosis which they do is just for direct american politicians to make strange politics in the world (they convince from strategist that they need to prepare lands where americans will live). But modern prognosis can really make bad prognosis for USA: because real program prognosis know that if USA politicians do problems in different countries, then USA get bad program indicators, that it really can be big problem for USA: there is real information that structures, which managing USA, they want just make much less indicators for USA, for other countries too (for examle they manage to critique Russia just because they want to make less indicators for Russia, for USA, for Europe, because when they make too bad image for Russia they give also to a few program special services, which can be in USA, in every countrie too, to use the Russian image against USA, against objects in different places; but everywhere also good program services, who make good results for good relations, good jobs in society, but USA, all countries too should also make good politics or they can get different results; so, USA should make good politics in the world, to make good relations with Russia, with other countries too, then they will improve the indicators too: indicators obviously good if politicians do good politics, but if USA continie bad politics, then prognosis systems can see bad prognosis, just because USA do bad politics in different countries (organizations, which manage USA politicians know it, they just manipulating; but other organizations can use their datas, so then they should help to improve politics); so, if you do good politics, good relations with Russia, with other countries too, then prognosis systems will see good perspective for all). You can call to talk more: we can discuss all arguments from the strategists to discuss where they are manipulated or where they are manipulating. You will be sure that good politics can give good results for all. Potentially, it is really possible to make even new lands for all: knowing the technology, I can say that good social, economic, information politics are necessary. (*The slogan "Russia improves the world" helps to make good Russian image according to Russian world politics, to improve Russian indicators to improve situation in Russia, to use Russian program potential to improve situation in all countries).

The good prestige can have good informational, social and economic activities for good results in society, that's why the Russian well oriented organizations, security services and well oriented good organizations, security services in all countries who want to make good situations in the world can take the good prestige. To make good relations and good situations in society in the world, the General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES) was created in Russia. It accumulates informational resources from the all world security services who want to make good situations in the world. That's why it also names in mass media: the Central Intelligence Universe Agency (CIUA , "See I You Are": "I can see, You can see"; it is necessary to see each other, good communicate with each other to make good situations and good relations in society). Everybody should know that to make good situations in society there must be the real purpose, real reason for politicians, businessmen, for society, for you, for all people.

General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES) creator, Anatoliy Golod, formulated the GOOD UNIVERSAL IDEA DEVELOPMENT EVERY SOCIETY (GUIDES), which helps to form the well known priority the good relations among all peoples: improving yourself (leading a healthy lifestyle) and making good relations with others, being better to the environment; as a result, the ecosystem, and the society, and You, and Your friends circle are getting better; and everything will get better together; and if it will be better, then you can much faster and better significantly improve yourself, your friends, to make good world around, improving, making good the life quality at all levels. The additional considerable improvement the situation in Russia and in the world requires the support from the central mass media: the journalists can easily prepare a reportage and invite the General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service founder to speak at a TV in order to communication the sensational news to the audience and to help to improve the mood for the population.

The General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES) was created to make good relations, good situations in society in all countries, to make good situations worldwide. Anatoliy Golod (the Creator, the General Director), birth date 08.08.1980, has a diploma with honors and a Ph.D. (Philosophy Doctor) title. Made the presentations at scientific conferences (in the areas: a balance, development in the spheres: social, economy, creating the good ecology, good marketing, good healthcare lifestyles). The General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES) was created to make good relations, good situations in society worldwide. You can call anytime to the General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES), you can call to Anatoliy Golod. It will be very good for the society in all countries if we discuss the possibility to create the good social, ecological, economic, healthcare situations in society. It can really create the good situations in society.

Very momentous news for journalists, politicians, society. You can use the news for your work, also it will be good, if you will recommend this news to your friends, to journalists, to politicians, it can really improve the world, when we work together. Thank you.

seven (four, nine, five) seven, six, zero, four, nine, one, eight. (MTS: communication operator)

seven (nine, eight, five) seven, six, zero, four, nine, one, eight. (MTS: communication operator)

seven (nine, six, five) three, one, eight, eight, five, four, six. (Beeline: communication operator)

seven (nine, zero, three) one, six, two, one, zero, three, four. (Beeline: communication operator)

*It is momentous to make good connection, the communications should always work good. So, just in case, you also can call to the communication operator to improve connection.





anatoliygolod(at)superdobro.com

+7(495)7604918, +7(985)7604918, +7(965)3188546, +7(903)1621034.

PressContact / Agency:

anatoliygolod(at)superdobro.com

+7(495)7604918, +7(985)7604918, +7(965)3188546, +7(903)1621034.

