Beyond Technologies Brings SAP S/4HANA(R) Cloud to Customers-and to Run Its Own Operations

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Note to editors: An image is included with this press release on Marketwired's website.

Beyond Technologies today announced that it is adding SAP S/4HANA® Cloud to its service offering. Beyond Technologies now provides more deployment flexibility to clients looking for quicker implementation times and reduced total cost of ownership. Beyond Technologies will also be deploying SAP S/4HANA Cloud to run its own organization.

SAP S/4HANA is designed for in-memory computing, allowing companies to "Run Live" by gaining instant access to detailed, real-time information. SAP S/4HANA Cloud delivers the power of a digital core with the key benefits expected from a cloud solution, including the scalability, ease of management and security businesses need to excel in today's fast-paced digital economy.

"Beyond Technologies has been listening to the market and its need for cloud-based services for a wide range of applications, including ERP," said Leonardo De Araujo, SAP Mentor and CTO at Beyond Technologies. "Many organizations continue to run on older outdated systems due to the perception that ERP projects can be large and resource-intensive. By adding SAP S/4HANA to our portfolio, we answer the market's demand for digital-centric services and offer our customers the opportunity to have access to subscription-based ERP solutions rapidly and cost-effectively."

Alain Dubois, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer at Beyond Technologies, added, "One of our important objectives is to align directly with the SAP strategic roadmap for cloud-based applications. These include best-of-breed cloud applications from companies recently acquired by SAP, including Ariba, Hybris, Success Factors and Concur. The natural next step was ERP in the cloud."

"Beyond Technologies has been a customer and partner of SAP for over 10 years," said Ross Wainwright, chief customer officer, SAP S/4HANA Cloud at SAP. "Our colleagues at Beyond understand the cloud business model and how it drives business outcomes at the lowest possible TCO. We are excited to get started and pleased to have Beyond Technologies on board,"

About Beyond Technologies

Beyond Technologies is a professional service firm, specialized in SAP® solution integration and business process optimization. We have extensive experience across a wide range of industries. Founded by a team of consultants with over 20 years of integrated business management system experience, we know how to leverage business best practices and SAP solutions to deliver real and sustainable benefits to our clients. We offer intelligent, practical and innovative solutions that give our clients a competitive edge, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, Ariba, Concur, Hybris, SuccessFactors and SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

To view the image accompanying this press release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:



Kurt Ramcharan

Marketing and Communication Director

514-227-7323





More information:

http://www.beyondtechnologies.ca



PressRelease by

Beyond Technologies Consulting Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 20:49

Language: English

News-ID 507258

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Beyond Technologies Consulting Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, CANADA





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease