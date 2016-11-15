TEN, Ltd. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- TEN Ltd. ("TEN") (NYSE: TNP), a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, will report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, prior to the open of the market in New York on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

That same morning, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond what is included in the earnings press release.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 866 819 7111 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 0329 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 542 301 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, December 6, 2016 by dialling 1 866 247 4222 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 1533 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 550 000 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 90295809#

There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at . Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. The Company's pro-forma fleet, including one VLCC, six Aframax crude tankers and a Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker all under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers. All of TEN's tanker newbuildings except the one remaining VLCC Hercules are fixed on long-term project businesses.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements.

TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information please contact:





Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710





Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Paul Lampoutis

+212 661 7566

PressRelease by

Tsakos Energy Navigation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 21:05

Language: English

News-ID 507261

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tsakos Energy Navigation

Stadt: ATHENS, GREECE





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease