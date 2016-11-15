Transform Holiday Dining With ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen's 2016 Holiday Collection Cookbook

Whether you're preparing a feast for family and friends or creating memorable gifts from the kitchen, ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen's Holiday Collections cookbook is an annual tradition. With more than 70 recipes, this cookbook goes beyond the holidays and is excellent for celebrations and entertaining year-round.

The 2016 edition includes reimagined recipes such as Pork Roast with Dried Mushroom Crust, tasty twists on old favourites including Bacon-Wrapped Whole Roasted Turkey, and delicious new inventions like .

"We have captured all the flavours of your grandmother's favourite dishes and transformed them into new classics," said J.P. Gerritsen, Supervisor, Culinary Programs, ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen. "These easy-to-follow recipes will modernize your holiday dining experience."

Besides delightful recipes and stunning photography, the cookbook includes step-by-step video tutorials to help the family chef create some of the Holiday Collections' favourites including and Bocconcini-Stuffed Meatballs with Herbed Tomato Coulis.

The 2016 Holiday Collection is on sale now for $20 + GST and is available at Chapters and Save On Foods. It is also available online at and or by calling the cookbook order line toll-free at 1-800-840-3393.

Work smarter this holiday season with ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen's app, where you can browse recipes then add the ingredients to build a customized grocery list. You can download the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen smartphone and tablet app for Apple and Android devices at the and stores or join the thousands of people that connect with the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen every day through , , , , and .

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $20 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at .

