CSE: 2016-1106 - Consolidation - Lions Gate Metals Inc. (LGM)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Lions Gate Metals Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post consolidation share for each four (4) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number.
As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 1,759,226.
The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number November 16, 2016.
The name and symbol will not change.
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business today, November 15, 2016. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.
Trading on a Consolidated Basis: November 16, 2016
Record Date: November 18, 2016
NEW CUSIP: 53626Q303
NEW ISIN: CA53626Q3035
Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
More information:
http://www.thecse.com
