       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Opinion


CSE: 2016-1106 - Consolidation - Lions Gate Metals Inc. (LGM)

ID: 507267
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Lions Gate Metals Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post consolidation share for each four (4) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 1,759,226.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number November 16, 2016.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business today, November 15, 2016. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: November 16, 2016

Record Date: November 18, 2016

NEW CUSIP: 53626Q303

NEW ISIN: CA53626Q3035

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



More information:
http://www.thecse.com



Keywords (optional):

canadian-securities-exchange-cse,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/15/2016 - 21:06
Language: English
News-ID 507267
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 59

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Opinion




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.523
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 71
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 168


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z