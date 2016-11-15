Fundamental Reports 20,000 New Foro App Downloads

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Fundamental Applications Corp. ("" or the "") (CSE: FUN) (FSE: 2FA) (OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative smartphone applications targeted toward millennials, announces 20,000 new downloads of its revolutionary Foro Student Marketplace app by Foro Technologies Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, as of November 15, 2016, following a charity campaign.

Fundamental recorded 20,000 new user downloads after television personality, Jack Griffo, star of "The Thundermans", used the Foro Student MarketPlace app to sell a signed copy of the show's Season Three finale script. Mr. Griffo had posted the script for sale on the Foro app and promoted it to his more than 1.4 million social media followers with the proceeds of the winning bid being donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ("St. Jude"). Fundamental will match and donate the value of the bid to St. Jude.

Fundamental's CEO Brad Moore states, "We were honored to have the Foro app used by Mr. Griffo for such a worthwhile cause. Fundamental is committed to giving back and being of service to others whenever it can."

Fundamental Applications Corp. (CSE: FUN) (FSE: 2FA) (OTCQB: FUAPF) designs, develops, markets, and acquires innovative mobile applications targeted at the "Millennials" generation, people born in an age of digital technology, internet access, and smart phones. This demographic is an early adopter of mobile technology, has significant discretionary income, and is lifestyle driven with a willingness to try new things. Fundamental's three leading mobile platforms are Foro, a peer-to-peer mobile ecommerce marketplace; Truth, a one-to-one anonymous messaging app; and Opinit, an app that enables users to create and share emotion driven content.

To learn more about Fundamental Applications Corp., please visit , or review its company profile on the SEDAR website () and on the CSE website ().

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fundamental. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fundamental. Although Fundamental believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fundamental can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fundamental disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Bradley Moore



Chief Executive Officer

514.561.9091









Richard Krueger

TallGrass Public Relations





More information:

http://www.funappcorp.com/



PressRelease by

Fundamental Applications Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 21:30

Language: English

News-ID 507273

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fundamental Applications Corp.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BC





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease