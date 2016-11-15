Evertz Technologies Limited to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results on December 1, 2016

(firmenpresse) - BURLINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) will release its second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results on December 1, 2016 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on December 1, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793-2625 or Toll Free (North America) 1-844-254-9270.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until January 1, 2017. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or Toll-Free at 888-203-1112.

The pass code for the conference call and rebroadcast is 2269957.

Contacts:

Evertz Technologies Limited

Anthony Gridley

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335 7580





More information:

http://www.evertz.com



PressRelease by

Evertz Technologies Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 22:20

Language: English

News-ID 507282

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Evertz Technologies Limited

Stadt: BURLINGTON, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease