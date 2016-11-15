Evertz Technologies Limited to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results on December 1, 2016

(firmenpresse) - BURLINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) will release its second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results on December 1, 2016 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EDT).
The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on December 1, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793-2625 or Toll Free (North America) 1-844-254-9270.
For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until January 1, 2017. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or Toll-Free at 888-203-1112.
The pass code for the conference call and rebroadcast is 2269957.
Contacts:
Evertz Technologies Limited
Anthony Gridley
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 335 7580
More information:
http://www.evertz.com
Firma: Evertz Technologies Limited
Stadt: BURLINGTON, ONTARIO
