RMP Energy Announces Closing of Strategic Ante Creek Asset Disposition

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- RMP Energy Inc. ("RMP" or the "Company") (TSX: RMP) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced disposition of its crude oil and natural gas interests in the Ante Creek area of West Central Alberta for cash consideration of $114.3 million, before normal and customary closing adjustments (the "Ante Creek Disposition"). The effective date of the Ante Creek Disposition is September 1, 2016 and the net cash proceeds received at closing were used to eliminate RMP's outstanding bank indebtedness. Full details regarding the Ante Creek Disposition and the Company's 2017 operational plan were contained in RMP's news release dated October 31, 2016.

RMP Energy Inc. is a Montney-focused crude oil and natural gas producer, based in Calgary, Alberta. RMP's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker "RMP". For additional information on the Company, please visit RMP's website at: .

Contacts:
RMP Energy Inc.
John Ferguson
President and Chief Executive Officer
(403) 930-6303


RMP Energy Inc.
Dean Bernhard
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
(403) 930-6304



More information:
http://www.rmpenergyinc.com



