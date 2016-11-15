RMP Energy Announces Closing of Strategic Ante Creek Asset Disposition

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- RMP Energy Inc. ("RMP" or the "Company") (TSX: RMP) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced disposition of its crude oil and natural gas interests in the Ante Creek area of West Central Alberta for cash consideration of $114.3 million, before normal and customary closing adjustments (the "Ante Creek Disposition"). The effective date of the Ante Creek Disposition is September 1, 2016 and the net cash proceeds received at closing were used to eliminate RMP's outstanding bank indebtedness. Full details regarding the Ante Creek Disposition and the Company's 2017 operational plan were contained in RMP's news release dated October 31, 2016.

RMP Energy Inc. is a Montney-focused crude oil and natural gas producer, based in Calgary, Alberta. RMP's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker "RMP". For additional information on the Company, please visit RMP's website at: .

Contacts:

RMP Energy Inc.

John Ferguson

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 930-6303





RMP Energy Inc.

Dean Bernhard

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 930-6304





More information:

http://www.rmpenergyinc.com



PressRelease by

RMP Energy Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 22:27

Language: English

News-ID 507283

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RMP Energy Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease