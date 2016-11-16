BLS CPR Classes in Houston Now Available on Saturdays

Registration Open for New Convenient Time

(firmenpresse) - Busy healthcare providers in need of Basic Life Support CPR classes can now register to take them on Saturday mornings through CPR Certification Houston.



American Heart Association Certified BLS CPR for Healthcare Providers classes are available on Saturday mornings at CPR Certification Houston, 1121 Delano St, Houston, Texas, 77003. Booking information can be obtained by calling (281) 377-8918. These classes offer more convenience to nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, teachers and others in need of AHA BLS CPR/AED certification who struggle to fit the class into their hectic schedules.



CPR Certification Houston is accredited by the American Heart Association. CPR Certification Houstons Basic Life Support CPR and AED for adult, child and infant class is the exact CPR certification that nurses and other healthcare providers need.



Students learn how to perform CPR on infants, children and adults as well as fibrillation and how to use an automated external defibrillator or AED. The same class is offered to everyone including non-healthcare providers like nannies and personal trainers. That way they can ensure that they are as qualified and as confident in saving lives as possible no matter where they work.



The company strives to provide the Houston community with the best quality CPR for the best possible price. Its goal is to leave a positive footprint in its community and to be that difference in the number of lives that get saved every day.



Private group lessons and first aid classes are also available.



CPR Certification Houston is located at 1121 Delano St, Houston, Texas, 77003. Call 281-377-8918 to register.



CONTACT:

Doug Jones

Address: 1121 Delano St., Houston, Texas 77003

Phone: 281-377-8918

Email: info(at)cprcertificationhouston.org

Website: http://www.cprcertificationhouston.org





More information:

http://www.cprcertificationhouston.org



PressRelease by

CPR Certification Houston

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 05:11

Language: English

News-ID 507295

Character count: 2011

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CPR Certification Houston



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease