Sanberd Sports Water Bottle is Now Available on Amazon

Sanberd gladly announced today their newest product, the Sanberd Sports Water Bottle is now available on Amazon.

(firmenpresse) - Sanberd gladly announced today their newest product, the Sanberd Sports Water Bottle is now available on Amazon. This product comes with leak-proof flip top lid. This product is claimed made to be eco-friendly. It is made from non-toxic BPA free Tritan plastic. This is a new high quality product offered by Sanberd.



The manufacturer would like to inform everyone that this sports water bottle is now sold at a discounted price on Amazon. Most of all, it comes with a free shipping benefit for orders that will cost more than $49. It now comes in 5 kinds of gorgeous colors to choose from.



According to the manufacturer, this is a portable sports bottle which can be gripped easily with one hand to detach the lip of it. This item also comes with a very special design and it offers utmost comfort for handling. All of these features make this product a suitable water flask for both sports and outdoor activities. It is highly recommendable for domestic use, in the school and office, including different occasions. Sanberd Sports Water Bottle is made from Tritan co-polyester plastic and its quality is always ensured. This product is BPA-free and it is non-toxic, which simply means it is always safe to drink water from it. There is no any unpleasant odor inside the bottle right from the first use. Its flip top lid offers an instant drink while running, working out and even in the middle of a game. This product is now gaining popularity to many consumers today. It is a highly suitable water bottle not just for sports enthusiasts but even for everyone. Its quality and durability has been ensured, giving the best value for the hard earned money of consumers. This product is now rated by some satisfied customers and they said a lot of great things about it. With this, the item has obtained a high average rating so far.



The manufacturer of this item, Sanberd is expecting that everyone will be interested in this product and that they will see the benefit at the back of using it.





Sanberd Sports Water Bottle is the new sports water container available on Amazon. This product is made by Sanberd, a reliable company that manufactures high quality products sold online.



To learn more about this product, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Sanberd-Sports-Water-Bottle-Proof/dp/B01KZALNG4/ref=sr_1_13?ie=UTF8&qid=1478163010&sr=8-13&keywords=sanberd



Media contact

Company Name: Sanberd inc

Contact Person: David An

Address: 20895 Currier Rd, Walnut, CA 91789, USA

E-mail: eclssfirst(at)126.com

Website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01KZALNG4





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01KZALNG4



PressRelease by

Sanberd inc

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 06:07

Language: English

News-ID 507298

Character count: 2782

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sanberd inc



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 111



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease