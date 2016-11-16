Munsiyarihotels.in Offers Wide Range of Facilities to Make the Stay of Tourists Memorable

Great News for Those Who Want to Enjoy a Memorable Holiday

(firmenpresse) - Here is an exciting news that may interest those who want to enjoy their holidays. Munsiyari, a remote area in Uttarakhand, that is 600 kilometres from Delhi, is a centre of tourist attraction, thanks to its unique climate, location and natural scenery. The place has a number of hotels and resorts. The hotels are of various types that range from one star to super-luxury five star categories. Hence, tourists choose an accommodation that suits their budget and enjoy a great holiday in this place.



All kinds of facilities that may satisfy the luxury as well as the basic needs of the tourists are available in Munsiyari hotels. Further, these hotels always remain committed to providing the best services to their clients who visit the place for having a grand view of the Himalayan valley.



Resorts in Munsiyari and the hotels in this place are popular for the ambiance that has been created in them and the cleanliness with which they are maintained. Since various types of services are available, tourists can opt for those services that suit their budget. Though the rooms are spacious and airy, there are air conditioned rooms with independent bathrooms also in these hotels. Tourists can sit in the portico and the balcony of the hotels and enjoy the natural scenery around them. Since the hotels offer various affordable packages, tourists can choose the package that suits the price range they are looking for.



The number of rooms available in these hotels starts from 16 and goes up to 300. Other facilities available in the rooms in addition to the basic amenities are round-the-clock hot water supply, television and power backup.



Those who stay in Munsiyari hotels and resorts need not worry about their food because these hotels and resorts offer delicious foods that are prepared by experienced cooks.



Those who plan to visit the place can easily book their accommodation online through any of the travel-related websites. They can also avail the transportation services offered by the hotels but have to bear the costs for availing them. Tourists can book either cars or two wheelers so they can enjoy their ride into the adjacent forests and in the nearby places.





