SYOPTEK Price-to-Performance Fiber Optic Tools Bring Scalable Solutions to Fiber Optic Network Industry

Fiber optic tools from SYOPTEK now bring customized solutions to field operators who work within the fiber optic networking industry.

(firmenpresse) - China - SYOPTEK, a top manufacturer, supplier and exporter of fiber optic tools , recently announced that their price-to-performance products are designed to deliver scalable and cost-effective solutions to the field operators and small and large corporations in the fiber optic network industry. The owners said that the fiber optic tools manufactured by them are made to fit the industry standards at both domestic and international levels.



Since its inception in June, 2005, the Hong Kong based company has gradually built up its competitive advantage through the years and has become one of the largest exporters of fiber cleaver and other types of fiber optic tools that are widely used in the fiber optic networking and largely telecommunications industry.



We mainly focus on manufacturing really high-quality passive components for all types of optic networks. The Xiamen factorys manufacturing area is spread over 1,200 square meters. We also have more than 30 skilled employees working in our Xiamen factory. They are specialized in designing and manufacturing optical testing tools, fiber optic stripper , cleaver and other sorts of tools. We also offer a large selection of fiber optic cleaning tools which are used not only in cleaning but in testing and inspection as well. In short, we offer a full range of testing, cleaning, inspection and termination solutions that are specially designed for the fiber optic network workers, commented a senior executive.



The company now offers also a range of fiber optic tool kits that meet the diverse needs of the telecom operators as also factory workers who like to carry their tool kits while at work.



The senior executive also informed that their Shenzhen factory is certified by ISO 9001: 2008 and it has even bigger manufacturing area than their Ziamen factory. Speaking about their current production capacity and efficiency, the executive said that their R&D capability has been enhanced only recently.





We aim to become a reliable manufacturer of passive components. We are already a trusted OEM partner for many Chinese as well as multinational companies and we will continue to deliver price-to-performance fiber optic tools in the future, said the CEO of SYOPTEK.



About the Company



SYOPTEK International is a well-known exporter of fiber optic tools. SYOPTEK provides the high quality tools for the fiber optic industry, SYOPTEK fiber optic tools prepare the fiber for installation, splicing, and termination with clean and accurate stripes and wraps.



To know more, http://www.syoptek.com/





More information:

http://www.syoptek.com/



PressRelease by

SYOPTEK International

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 07:54

Language: English

News-ID 507303

Character count: 2813

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SYOPTEK International



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease