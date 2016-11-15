(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ad hoc: MorphoSys Raises EUR 115 million in Private Placement
MorphoSys AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX;
OTC: MPSYY) today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of approximately
EUR 115 million in a private placement via an accelerated book building
transaction. MorphoSys issued 2,622,088 new shares from authorized capital to
institutional investors in Europe and North America at a price of EUR 44.00 per
share. The offering represents approximately 9.9% of the registered pre-
transaction share capital and will bring the total number of registered shares
after the issuance to 29,159,770. The new shares will be admitted to listing on
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following their issuance.
Disclaimer:
This press release is for information only and does not constitute an offer to
sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities or a solicitation of any
such offer in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities
referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered
or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from
registration under the Securities Act. Neither MorphoSys AG (the "Seller") nor
any other participant in the transaction described herein intends to register
any securities under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory
authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection
with the proposals described in this announcement.
Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc are acting solely for the Seller
and no one else and will not be responsible for providing the protections
afforded to customers of Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc nor for
providing advice in relation to the transaction.
The shares may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances
which would require the preparation or registration of any prospectus or
offering document relating to the shares in such jurisdiction.
No action has been taken by the Seller or Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan
Securities plc or any of their respective affiliates that would permit an
offering of the shares or possession or distribution of this announcement or any
other offering or publicity material relating to such securities in any
jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.
In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), this announcement and
any offer if made subsequently is directed only at persons who are "qualified
investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive
(Directive 2003/71/EC) ("Qualified Investors"). Any person in the EEA who
acquires the securities in any offer (an "investor") or to whom any offer of the
securities is made will be deemed to have represented and agreed that it is a
Qualified Investor. Any investor will also be deemed to have represented and
agreed that any securities acquired by it in the offer have not been acquired on
behalf of persons in the EEA other than Qualified Investors or persons in the UK
and other member states (where equivalent legislation exists) for whom the
investor has authority to make decisions on a wholly discretionary basis, nor
have the securities been acquired with a view to their offer or resale in the
EEA to persons where this would result in a requirement for publication by the
Seller or Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc of a prospectus
pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Directive. The Seller and Deutsche Bank
AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc and any of their affiliates, and others will
rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing representations and
agreements.
In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only
directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article
19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order
2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article
49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated
associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant
Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be
acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or
investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant
Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in
the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented
technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic
antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.
Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic
pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of
cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With
its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,
MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is
listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates
about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,
100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are
registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve
risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.
MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as
far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
For more information, please contact:
MorphoSys AG
Anke Linnartz
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Jochen Orlowski
Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR
Alexandra Goller
Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404
investors(at)morphosys.com
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.