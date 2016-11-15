MorphoSys Raises EUR 115 million in Private Placement

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

MorphoSys AG /

MorphoSys Raises EUR 115 million in Private Placement

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MorphoSys AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX;

OTC: MPSYY) today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of approximately

EUR 115 million in a private placement via an accelerated book building

transaction. MorphoSys issued 2,622,088 new shares from authorized capital to

institutional investors in Europe and North America at a price of EUR 44.00 per

share. The offering represents approximately 9.9% of the registered pre-

transaction share capital and will bring the total number of registered shares

after the issuance to 29,159,770. The new shares will be admitted to listing on

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following their issuance.



"We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of our placement

which we believe reflects both the significant progress made at MorphoSys over

the past years and the great confidence of investors in the potential of our

pipeline," said Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG. "The

funds we have raised will allow us to further develop our proprietary portfolio,

for example taking our anti-CD19 antibody MOR208 into a pivotal phase 3 study in

diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an indication with high medical need. The

new funds significantly strengthen our ability to execute our strategy."



Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG commented: "In response

to the overall progress the company achieved in recent years and the further

promise of our pipeline, we received strong inbound interest from international

investors. The offering allows us to meet this demand, strengthening our

financial position and enhancing trading liquidity. The funds raised will



provide additional strategic flexibility as we continue to build the company to

create long-term value for our shareholders."



Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Bookrunners for the offering. Trout

Capital, LLC acted as financial advisor to MorphoSys on the transaction.



Disclaimer:

This press release is for information only and does not constitute an offer to

sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities or a solicitation of any

such offer in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities

referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered

or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from

registration under the Securities Act. Neither MorphoSys AG (the "Seller") nor

any other participant in the transaction described herein intends to register

any securities under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory

authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection

with the proposals described in this announcement.



Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc are acting solely for the Seller

and no one else and will not be responsible for providing the protections

afforded to customers of Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc nor for

providing advice in relation to the transaction.



The shares may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances

which would require the preparation or registration of any prospectus or

offering document relating to the shares in such jurisdiction.



No action has been taken by the Seller or Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan

Securities plc or any of their respective affiliates that would permit an

offering of the shares or possession or distribution of this announcement or any

other offering or publicity material relating to such securities in any

jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.



In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), this announcement and

any offer if made subsequently is directed only at persons who are "qualified

investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive

(Directive 2003/71/EC) ("Qualified Investors"). Any person in the EEA who

acquires the securities in any offer (an "investor") or to whom any offer of the

securities is made will be deemed to have represented and agreed that it is a

Qualified Investor. Any investor will also be deemed to have represented and

agreed that any securities acquired by it in the offer have not been acquired on

behalf of persons in the EEA other than Qualified Investors or persons in the UK

and other member states (where equivalent legislation exists) for whom the

investor has authority to make decisions on a wholly discretionary basis, nor

have the securities been acquired with a view to their offer or resale in the

EEA to persons where this would result in a requirement for publication by the

Seller or Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc of a prospectus

pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Directive. The Seller and Deutsche Bank

AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc and any of their affiliates, and others will

rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing representations and

agreements.



In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only

directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article

19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order

2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article

49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated

associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant

Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be

acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or

investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant

Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



About MorphoSys

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.



For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR



Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors(at)morphosys.com





Media Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2057240/770741.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.morphosys.com



PressRelease by

MorphoSys AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 23:35

Language: English

News-ID 507305

Character count: 9109

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MorphoSys AG

Stadt: Martinsried / Munich





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease