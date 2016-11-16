(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Novartis International AG /
Novartis data at ASH and SABCS showcase latest innovations in development for
patients with blood disorders and breast cancer
* First results from global registrational trial of CAR T therapy, CTL019, in
pediatric relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia
* Sub-group analyses from pivotal MONALEESA-2 trial of LEE011 (ribociclib)
plus letrozole in women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer
* Post-hoc analysis of Tasigna(®) (nilotinib) treatment-free remission rates
in patients who switched from imatinib due to intolerance, resistance or
physician preference
Basel, November 16, 2016 - Novartis will present data demonstrating the latest
advancements from its oncology research program at the 58(th) American Society
of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, San Diego, December 3-6, and
the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), San Antonio, December 6-10.
Presentations will focus on a number of cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma,
myelofibrosis and breast cancer, as well as chronic iron overload. The data
reinforce Novartis' dedication to developing transformative therapies and
treatment strategies to improve and extend the lives of people living with these
diseases.
"Novartis continues to invest in not only creating new medicines for underserved
patient communities, but also in redefining cancer treatment goals," said Bruno
Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology. "Our ASH and SABCS data, including
personalized cell and targeted therapies of the future, underscore our core
belief in treating each patient as an individual, not just the disease."
Most notable among Novartis' clinical data to be featured at the two meetings
are from the ongoing registrational trials for investigational CTL019* and
LEE011** (ribociclib). The CTL019 data will be included in upcoming regulatory
submissions. Novartis also recently received US Food and Drug Administration
Priority Review for LEE011 (ribociclib) plus letrozole as first-line treatment
for postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer,
based on results from the MONALEESA-2 study.
* Analysis of a Global Registration Trial of the Efficacy and Safety of CTL019
in Pediatric and Young Adults with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic
Leukemia (ALL) (Abstract #221, Oral Presentation, Saturday, December
3, 5:00 pm PST)
* First-Line Ribociclib Plus Letrozole in Patients with De Novo HR+/HER2-
Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC): A Subgroup Analysis of the MONALEESA-2 Trial
(Abstract #P4-22-05, Poster Presentation, Friday, December 9, 7:30 - 9:00 am
CST)
* First-Line Ribociclib Plus Letrozole in Patients with HR+/HER2- Advanced
Breast Cancer (ABC) Presenting with Liver and/or Lung Metastases or Bone-
Only Disease: A Subgroup Analysis of the MONALEESA-2 trial (Abstract #P4-
22-16, Poster Presentation, Friday, December 9, 7:30 - 9:00 am CST)
Novartis will also be presenting safety, efficacy and quality of life data at
ASH from its hematology portfolio, including an investigational use for
Tasigna(®) (nilotinib). Five-year pooled overall survival data for Jakavi(®)
(ruxolitinib)*** in patients with myelofibrosis and patient-reported health-
related outcomes from patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia taking
Revolade(®) (eltrombopag)**** will also be presented.
* Treatment-Free Remission in Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in
Chronic Phase According to Reasons for Switching from Imatinib to Nilotinib:
Subgroup Analysis from ENESTop (Abstract #792, Oral Presentation, Monday,
December 5, 11:45 am PST)
* A Pooled Overall Survival Analysis of 5-Year Data from the COMFORT-I and
COMFORT-II Trials of Ruxolitinib for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis
(Abstract #3110, Poster Presentation, Sunday, December 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm
PST)
* The Impact of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs) on Patients' Quality of
Life and Productivity: Results from the International MPN LANDMARK Survey
(Abstract #4267, Poster Presentation, Monday, December 5, 6:00 - 8:00 pm
PST)
* Patient-Reported Health-Related Quality of Life Improves Over Time in
Patients with Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Receiving Long-Term Treatment
with Eltrombopag (Abstract #3750, Poster Presentation, Monday, December
5, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)
Sandoz, a Novartis division, the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars, will
present pivotal Phase III safety and efficacy data for its proposed biosimilar
rituximab.
* A Phase III Efficacy and Safety Study of the Proposed Rituximab Biosimilar
GP2013 versus Rituximab in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced
Follicular Lymphoma (Abstract #1809, Poster Presentation, Saturday, December
3, 5:30 - 7:30 pm PST)
Additional abstracts of note from each meeting are as follows.
ASH: Data for investigational therapies
ABL001
* Expanded Phase I Study Update of ABL001, a Potent, Allosteric Inhibitor of
BCR-ABL, Reveals Significant and Durable Responses in Patients with CML-
Chronic Phase with Failure of Prior TKI Therapy (Abstract #625, Oral
Presentation, Monday, December 5, 7:00 am PST)
CTL019
* Efficacy and Safety of CTL019 in the First US Phase II Multicenter Trial in
Pediatric Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Results of an
Interim Analysis (Abstract #2801, Poster Presentation, Sunday, December
4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)
* Treatment with Chimeric Antigen Receptor Modified T Cells Directed Against
CD19 (CTL019) Results in Durable Remissions in Patients with Relapsed or
Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomas of Germinal Center and Non-
Germinal Center Origin, "Double Hit" Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomas, and
Transformed Follicular to Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomas (Abstract #3026,
Poster Presentation, Sunday, December 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)
PKC412 (midostaurin)
* Radius: A Phase II, Randomized Trial of Standard of Care (SOC) with or
without Midostaurin to Prevent Relapse Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic
Stem Cell Transplantation in Patients with FLT3-ITD Mutated Acute Myeloid
Leukemia (Abstract #2248, Poster Presentation, Saturday, December 3, 5:30 -
7:30 pm PST)
ASH: Data for approved therapies
Exjade(®)/Jadenu(TM) (deferasirox)
* Improved Patient-Reported Outcomes with a Film-Coated Versus Dispersible
Tablet Formulation of Deferasirox: Results from the Randomized, Phase II
ECLIPSE Study (Abstract #850, Oral Presentation, Monday, December 5, 3:30 pm
PST)
* New Film-Coated Tablet Formulation of Deferasirox is Well Tolerated in
Patients with Thalassemia or MDS: Results of the Randomized, Phase II
ECLIPSE Study (Abstract #1285, Poster Presentation, Saturday, December
3, 5:30 - 7:30 pm PST)
Jakavi(®) (ruxolitinib)
* Effects of Long-Term Ruxolitinib (RUX) on Bone Marrow (BM) Morphology in
Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF) Enrolled in the COMFORT-I Study (Abstract
#1949, Poster Presentation, Saturday, December 3, 5:30 - 7:30 pm PST)
* Safety and Efficacy of Ruxolitinib for the Final Enrollment of JUMP: An
Open-Label, Multicenter, Single-Arm, Expanded-Access Study in Patients with
Myelofibrosis (N = 2233) (Abstract #3107, Poster Presentation, Sunday,
December 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)
ASH: Investigational use of approved therapies
Revolade(®)/Promacta(®) (eltrombopag)
* Thrombopoietin (TPO) Receptor Agonist Eltrombopag in Combination with
Azacitidine (AZA) for Primary Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)
Patients with Thrombocytopenia: Outcomes from the Randomized, Placebo-
Controlled, Phase III SUPPORT Study (Abstract #163, Oral Presentation,
Saturday, December 3, 2:00 pm PST)
Tasigna(®) (nilotinib)
* ENESTPath: A Phase III Study to Assess the Effect of Nilotinib Treatment
Duration on Treatment-Free Remission (TFR) in Patients with Chronic Phase-
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Previously Treated with Imatinib: 24-Month Analysis
of the First 300 Patients in the Induction/Consolidation Phase (Abstract
#3094, Poster Presentation, Sunday, December 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)
SABCS: Data for investigational therapies
LEE011 (ribociclib)
* Ribociclib + Fulvestrant in Postmenopausal Women with HR+/HER2- Advanced
Breast Cancer (ABC) (Abstract #P4-22-12, Poster Presentation, Friday,
December 9, 7:30 - 9:00 am CST)
* Phase Ib Safety, Efficacy and Molecular Analysis of Ribociclib (LEE011) plus
Letrozole for the Treatment of ER+/HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer (Abstract
#P4-22-18, Poster Presentation, Friday, December 9, 7:30 - 9:00 am CST)
BKM120 (buparlisib)
* BELLE-3: A Phase III Study of Buparlisib + Fulvestrant in Postmenopausal
Women with HR+/HER2-, Aromatase Inhibitor-Treated, Locally Advanced or
Metastatic Breast Cancer, who Progressed on or after mTOR Inhibitor-Based
Treatment (Abstract #S4-07, Oral Presentation, Thursday, December 8, 4:45 pm
CST)
SABCS: Investigational use of approved therapies
Afinitor(®) (everolimus)
* PrECOG 0102: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Phase II Trial of Fulvestrant Plus
Everolimus or Placebo in Postmenopausal Women with Hormone Receptor (HR)-
Positive, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Resistant to
Aromatase Inhibitor (AI) Therapy (Designed and conducted independently by
PrECOG, LLC with partial support from Novartis) (Abstract S1-02, Oral
Presentation, Wednesday, December 7, 9:00 am CST)
Novartis Oncology will host dedicated content on the company website
(http://www.novartisoncology.com) throughout ASH and SABCS, featuring unique
insights and perspectives on emerging areas of cancer care and research.
Additionally, follow (at)NovartisCancer on Twitter for the latest oncology news and
insights on cancer research.
Product Information
Approved indications for products vary by country and not all indications are
available in every country. The product safety and efficacy profiles have not
yet been established outside the approved indications. Because of the
uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no guarantee that the compounds will
become commercially available with additional indications.
For full prescribing information, including approved indications and important
safety information about globally marketed products, please visit
https://www.novartisoncology.com/our-work/product-portfolio.
Because CTL019, LEE011 (ribociclib), ABL001, PKC412 (midostaurin) and BKM120
(buparlisib) are investigational compounds, the safety and efficacy profiles
have not yet been fully established. Access to these investigational compounds
is available only through carefully controlled and monitored clinical trials.
These trials are designed to better understand the potential benefits and risks
of the compounds. Because of the uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no
guarantee that CTL019, LEE011 (ribociclib), ABL001, PKC412 (midostaurin) and
BKM120 (buparlisib) will ever become commercially available anywhere in the
world.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "will," "dedication," "continues to invest," "therapies of the
future," "to be featured," "ongoing," "investigational," "upcoming," "emerging,"
or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new
indications or labeling for Tasigna, Jakavi, Promacta, Revolade, Exjade, Jadenu
and Afinitor, potential marketing approvals for CTL019, LEE011, ABL001, PKC412
and BKM120, or regarding potential future revenues from such products and
investigational compounds. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and
expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of
these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Tasigna, Jakavi,
Promacta, Revolade, Exjade, Jadenu or Afinitor will be submitted or approved for
any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.
Neither can there be any guarantee that CTL019, LEE011, ABL001, PKC412 or BKM120
will be approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can
there be any guarantee that such products and investigational compounds will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations
regarding these products and investigational compounds could be affected by,
among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing
clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; general economic and industry conditions; global trends
toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures;
unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors
referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities
and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available approximately
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at
http://twitter.com/novartiscancer.
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
* Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine
(Penn) have a global collaboration to research, develop and commercialize
chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for the investigational
treatment of cancers.
** LEE011 was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research
(NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.
*** Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries outside the
United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation. Novartis
licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development and
commercialization outside the United States.
**** Marketed as Promacta(®) in the US.
