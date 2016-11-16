Novartis data at ASH and SABCS showcase latest innovations in development for patients with blood disorders and breast cancer

Novartis data at ASH and SABCS showcase latest innovations in development for

patients with blood disorders and breast cancer

* First results from global registrational trial of CAR T therapy, CTL019, in

pediatric relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia

* Sub-group analyses from pivotal MONALEESA-2 trial of LEE011 (ribociclib)

plus letrozole in women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer

* Post-hoc analysis of Tasigna(®) (nilotinib) treatment-free remission rates

in patients who switched from imatinib due to intolerance, resistance or

physician preference



Basel, November 16, 2016 - Novartis will present data demonstrating the latest

advancements from its oncology research program at the 58(th) American Society

of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, San Diego, December 3-6, and

the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), San Antonio, December 6-10.

Presentations will focus on a number of cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma,

myelofibrosis and breast cancer, as well as chronic iron overload. The data

reinforce Novartis' dedication to developing transformative therapies and

treatment strategies to improve and extend the lives of people living with these

diseases.



"Novartis continues to invest in not only creating new medicines for underserved

patient communities, but also in redefining cancer treatment goals," said Bruno

Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology. "Our ASH and SABCS data, including

personalized cell and targeted therapies of the future, underscore our core

belief in treating each patient as an individual, not just the disease."



Most notable among Novartis' clinical data to be featured at the two meetings



are from the ongoing registrational trials for investigational CTL019* and

LEE011** (ribociclib). The CTL019 data will be included in upcoming regulatory

submissions. Novartis also recently received US Food and Drug Administration

Priority Review for LEE011 (ribociclib) plus letrozole as first-line treatment

for postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer,

based on results from the MONALEESA-2 study.

* Analysis of a Global Registration Trial of the Efficacy and Safety of CTL019

in Pediatric and Young Adults with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic

Leukemia (ALL) (Abstract #221, Oral Presentation, Saturday, December

3, 5:00 pm PST)

* First-Line Ribociclib Plus Letrozole in Patients with De Novo HR+/HER2-

Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC): A Subgroup Analysis of the MONALEESA-2 Trial

(Abstract #P4-22-05, Poster Presentation, Friday, December 9, 7:30 - 9:00 am

CST)

* First-Line Ribociclib Plus Letrozole in Patients with HR+/HER2- Advanced

Breast Cancer (ABC) Presenting with Liver and/or Lung Metastases or Bone-

Only Disease: A Subgroup Analysis of the MONALEESA-2 trial (Abstract #P4-

22-16, Poster Presentation, Friday, December 9, 7:30 - 9:00 am CST)



Novartis will also be presenting safety, efficacy and quality of life data at

ASH from its hematology portfolio, including an investigational use for

Tasigna(®) (nilotinib). Five-year pooled overall survival data for Jakavi(®)

(ruxolitinib)*** in patients with myelofibrosis and patient-reported health-

related outcomes from patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia taking

Revolade(®) (eltrombopag)**** will also be presented.

* Treatment-Free Remission in Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in

Chronic Phase According to Reasons for Switching from Imatinib to Nilotinib:

Subgroup Analysis from ENESTop (Abstract #792, Oral Presentation, Monday,

December 5, 11:45 am PST)

* A Pooled Overall Survival Analysis of 5-Year Data from the COMFORT-I and

COMFORT-II Trials of Ruxolitinib for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis

(Abstract #3110, Poster Presentation, Sunday, December 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

PST)

* The Impact of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs) on Patients' Quality of

Life and Productivity: Results from the International MPN LANDMARK Survey

(Abstract #4267, Poster Presentation, Monday, December 5, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

PST)

* Patient-Reported Health-Related Quality of Life Improves Over Time in

Patients with Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia Receiving Long-Term Treatment

with Eltrombopag (Abstract #3750, Poster Presentation, Monday, December

5, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)



Sandoz, a Novartis division, the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars, will

present pivotal Phase III safety and efficacy data for its proposed biosimilar

rituximab.

* A Phase III Efficacy and Safety Study of the Proposed Rituximab Biosimilar

GP2013 versus Rituximab in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced

Follicular Lymphoma (Abstract #1809, Poster Presentation, Saturday, December

3, 5:30 - 7:30 pm PST)



Additional abstracts of note from each meeting are as follows.



ASH: Data for investigational therapies



ABL001

* Expanded Phase I Study Update of ABL001, a Potent, Allosteric Inhibitor of

BCR-ABL, Reveals Significant and Durable Responses in Patients with CML-

Chronic Phase with Failure of Prior TKI Therapy (Abstract #625, Oral

Presentation, Monday, December 5, 7:00 am PST)



CTL019

* Efficacy and Safety of CTL019 in the First US Phase II Multicenter Trial in

Pediatric Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Results of an

Interim Analysis (Abstract #2801, Poster Presentation, Sunday, December

4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)

* Treatment with Chimeric Antigen Receptor Modified T Cells Directed Against

CD19 (CTL019) Results in Durable Remissions in Patients with Relapsed or

Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomas of Germinal Center and Non-

Germinal Center Origin, "Double Hit" Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomas, and

Transformed Follicular to Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomas (Abstract #3026,

Poster Presentation, Sunday, December 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)



PKC412 (midostaurin)

* Radius: A Phase II, Randomized Trial of Standard of Care (SOC) with or

without Midostaurin to Prevent Relapse Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic

Stem Cell Transplantation in Patients with FLT3-ITD Mutated Acute Myeloid

Leukemia (Abstract #2248, Poster Presentation, Saturday, December 3, 5:30 -

7:30 pm PST)



ASH: Data for approved therapies



Exjade(®)/Jadenu(TM) (deferasirox)

* Improved Patient-Reported Outcomes with a Film-Coated Versus Dispersible

Tablet Formulation of Deferasirox: Results from the Randomized, Phase II

ECLIPSE Study (Abstract #850, Oral Presentation, Monday, December 5, 3:30 pm

PST)

* New Film-Coated Tablet Formulation of Deferasirox is Well Tolerated in

Patients with Thalassemia or MDS: Results of the Randomized, Phase II

ECLIPSE Study (Abstract #1285, Poster Presentation, Saturday, December

3, 5:30 - 7:30 pm PST)



Jakavi(®) (ruxolitinib)

* Effects of Long-Term Ruxolitinib (RUX) on Bone Marrow (BM) Morphology in

Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF) Enrolled in the COMFORT-I Study (Abstract

#1949, Poster Presentation, Saturday, December 3, 5:30 - 7:30 pm PST)

* Safety and Efficacy of Ruxolitinib for the Final Enrollment of JUMP: An

Open-Label, Multicenter, Single-Arm, Expanded-Access Study in Patients with

Myelofibrosis (N = 2233) (Abstract #3107, Poster Presentation, Sunday,

December 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)



ASH: Investigational use of approved therapies



Revolade(®)/Promacta(®) (eltrombopag)

* Thrombopoietin (TPO) Receptor Agonist Eltrombopag in Combination with

Azacitidine (AZA) for Primary Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

Patients with Thrombocytopenia: Outcomes from the Randomized, Placebo-

Controlled, Phase III SUPPORT Study (Abstract #163, Oral Presentation,

Saturday, December 3, 2:00 pm PST)



Tasigna(®) (nilotinib)

* ENESTPath: A Phase III Study to Assess the Effect of Nilotinib Treatment

Duration on Treatment-Free Remission (TFR) in Patients with Chronic Phase-

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Previously Treated with Imatinib: 24-Month Analysis

of the First 300 Patients in the Induction/Consolidation Phase (Abstract

#3094, Poster Presentation, Sunday, December 4, 6:00 - 8:00 pm PST)



SABCS: Data for investigational therapies



LEE011 (ribociclib)

* Ribociclib + Fulvestrant in Postmenopausal Women with HR+/HER2- Advanced

Breast Cancer (ABC) (Abstract #P4-22-12, Poster Presentation, Friday,

December 9, 7:30 - 9:00 am CST)

* Phase Ib Safety, Efficacy and Molecular Analysis of Ribociclib (LEE011) plus

Letrozole for the Treatment of ER+/HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer (Abstract

#P4-22-18, Poster Presentation, Friday, December 9, 7:30 - 9:00 am CST)



BKM120 (buparlisib)

* BELLE-3: A Phase III Study of Buparlisib + Fulvestrant in Postmenopausal

Women with HR+/HER2-, Aromatase Inhibitor-Treated, Locally Advanced or

Metastatic Breast Cancer, who Progressed on or after mTOR Inhibitor-Based

Treatment (Abstract #S4-07, Oral Presentation, Thursday, December 8, 4:45 pm

CST)



SABCS: Investigational use of approved therapies



Afinitor(®) (everolimus)

* PrECOG 0102: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Phase II Trial of Fulvestrant Plus

Everolimus or Placebo in Postmenopausal Women with Hormone Receptor (HR)-

Positive, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Resistant to

Aromatase Inhibitor (AI) Therapy (Designed and conducted independently by

PrECOG, LLC with partial support from Novartis) (Abstract S1-02, Oral

Presentation, Wednesday, December 7, 9:00 am CST)



Novartis Oncology will host dedicated content on the company website

(http://www.novartisoncology.com) throughout ASH and SABCS, featuring unique

insights and perspectives on emerging areas of cancer care and research.

Additionally, follow (at)NovartisCancer on Twitter for the latest oncology news and

insights on cancer research.



Product Information

Approved indications for products vary by country and not all indications are

available in every country. The product safety and efficacy profiles have not

yet been established outside the approved indications. Because of the

uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no guarantee that the compounds will

become commercially available with additional indications.



For full prescribing information, including approved indications and important

safety information about globally marketed products, please visit

https://www.novartisoncology.com/our-work/product-portfolio.



Because CTL019, LEE011 (ribociclib), ABL001, PKC412 (midostaurin) and BKM120

(buparlisib) are investigational compounds, the safety and efficacy profiles

have not yet been fully established. Access to these investigational compounds

is available only through carefully controlled and monitored clinical trials.

These trials are designed to better understand the potential benefits and risks

of the compounds. Because of the uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no

guarantee that CTL019, LEE011 (ribociclib), ABL001, PKC412 (midostaurin) and

BKM120 (buparlisib) will ever become commercially available anywhere in the

world.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "will," "dedication," "continues to invest," "therapies of the

future," "to be featured," "ongoing," "investigational," "upcoming," "emerging,"

or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new

indications or labeling for Tasigna, Jakavi, Promacta, Revolade, Exjade, Jadenu

and Afinitor, potential marketing approvals for CTL019, LEE011, ABL001, PKC412

and BKM120, or regarding potential future revenues from such products and

investigational compounds. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and

expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of

these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the

forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Tasigna, Jakavi,

Promacta, Revolade, Exjade, Jadenu or Afinitor will be submitted or approved for

any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.

Neither can there be any guarantee that CTL019, LEE011, ABL001, PKC412 or BKM120

will be approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can

there be any guarantee that such products and investigational compounds will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations

regarding these products and investigational compounds could be affected by,

among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,

including unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing

clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; general economic and industry conditions; global trends

toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures;

unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors

referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities

and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available approximately

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at

http://twitter.com/novartiscancer.

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



* Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine

(Penn) have a global collaboration to research, develop and commercialize

chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for the investigational

treatment of cancers.



** LEE011 was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research

(NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.



*** Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries outside the

United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation. Novartis

licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development and

commercialization outside the United States.



**** Marketed as Promacta(®) in the US.



# # #



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff Rosemarie Yancosek

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) + 1 862 778 9043 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) + 1 862 505 9021 (mobile)

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com rosemarie.yancosek(at)novartis.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Central North America



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188







