Total and Corbion form a Joint Venture in bioplastics

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Paris/Amsterdam, November 16, 2016 - Total and Corbion are joining forces to

develop bioplastics by creating a 50/50 joint venture to produce and market

polylactic (PLA) polymers. The two partners plan to build a world-class PLA

polymerization plant with a capacity of 75,000 tons per year at Corbion's site

in Thailand that already has a lactide (PLA monomer) production unit that will

become part of the joint venture. Corbion will supply the lactic acid necessary

for the production of the PLA and the lactide.



The new company will be based in the Netherlands and will launch operations in

the 1st quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.



"I'm very pleased with this joint venture, which aims to become a major player

in the growing bioplastics market. This investment is consistent with our One

Total ambition of expanding in biofuels and bioplastics, in addition to our more

traditional oil- and gas-based products," commented Bernard Pinatel, President

of Total Refining & Chemicals. "Corbion's unique position in the lactic acid and

biopolymers value chain makes it a natural choice for Total. The joint venture

will allow us to supply an innovative material that is 100% renewable and

biodegradable and that responds to sustainability concerns."



Tjerk de Ruiter, CEO of Corbion, stated: "PLA is one of the first renewable,

biodegradable polymers able to compete with existing polymers. The joint

venture, which will combine Total's technical and marketing knowledge and

leading position in polymers with Corbion's expertise in lactic acid and

biopolymers, will enable us to supply innovative products and will accelerate

market acceptance."



PLA is a biobased, biodegradable polymer obtained by fermenting renewable

resources (sugar or starch) to produce lactic acid. PLA is mainly used for food



packaging, disposable tableware and textiles, as well as in numerous other

industries such as oil and gas, electronics, automotive and 3D printing.



PLA is a fast-growing polymer market segment, with an estimated average annual

growth rate of 10 to 15% to 2025.





Pdf-version of press release:

http://hugin.info/160089/R/2057215/770723.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Corbion via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.corbion.com



PressRelease by

Corbion

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/16/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 507309

Character count: 2861

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Corbion

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease