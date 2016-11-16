Regulated Information - Ageas reports 9 month results

Positive trend confirmed





+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|9 month 2016 |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| * Insurance net profit up 31% to EUR 803 million versus |

| EUR 613 million |

| Net Result * General Account net result of EUR 686 million negative |

| versus EUR 14 million negative |

| * Group net result EUR 118 million versus EUR 599 million|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| * Group inflows (at 100%) EUR 24.7 billion, up 8% |

| (including 4% negative foreign exchange impact) |

| Inflows Group inflows (Ageas's part) grew 5% to EUR 10.9 |

| billion (including 4% negative foreign exchange impact)|

| * Life inflows up 11% to EUR 19.9 billion and Non-Life |

| stable at EUR 4.8 billion (both at 100%) |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| * Combined ratio 97.0% versus 95.1% |

| Operating * Operating Margin Guaranteed 97 bps versus 80 bps |

| Performance * Operating Margin Unit-Linked 21 bps versus 37 bps |

| * Life Technical Liabilities of the consolidated entities|

| EUR 75.3 billion (+2% compared to the end of 2015) |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| * Shareholders' equity at EUR 10.5 billion or EUR 50.55 |



| per share |

| Balance Sheet * Insurance Solvency II( ageas) ratio 181% and Group |

| Solvency II(ageas) ratio 199 % |

| * General Account Total Liquid Assets at EUR 2.0 billion |

| versus EUR 1.6 billion end 2015 |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Third quarter 2016 |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Net Result * Insurance net profit up 79% to EUR 196 million versus |

| EUR 109 million |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| * Excellent Non-Life operating performance marked by a |

| Belgium combined ratio of 89.6% and strong operating margins on|

| Life Guaranteed products |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| UK * Gross inflows up in local currency but impacted by the |

| deterioration of the exchange rate |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Continental * A solid performance both in Life and Non-Life |

| Europe |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Asia * Overall excellent third quarter |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

All 9 month 2016 figures are compared to the 9 month 2015 figures unless

otherwise stated.



Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: "A strong third quarter performance confirmed

Ageas's good first half year with solid to excellent results reported across the

business. Since the start of the year, the Asian and Belgian businesses have

reported consistently strong results, with the Life activities a key driver of

growth in the insurance result alongside a good operating performance in Non-

Life, specifically in the third quarter in Belgium. At the same time these

satisfying results remain supported by very healthy solvency levels, despite the

impact of adverse market movements in the third quarter.

During the third quarter, the next step was taken in the Fortis settlement

procedure. On 24 March 2017, a public hearing will take place after which the

Court of Amsterdam will take a decision on the binding declaration of the

settlement."



