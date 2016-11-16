SDRL - Extension of West Eminence Facility

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, November 16, 2016 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill or the
Company") announces today that it has reached an agreement with 100% of the
lenders under the West Eminence Facility and the requisite majority of lenders
under all of its other bank facilities to extend the West Eminence facility
maturity date from December 31, 2016 to April 30, 2017.
Good progress has been made on the overall terms and structure of an agreement
with our banks that will re-profile all secured credit facilities to mature in
the period from 2020 to 2023, reduce our fixed amortization obligations and
amend financial covenants. We have initiated engagement with bondholders and
potential providers of new capital on the other key elements of our
restructuring plan.
We now expect to conclude the restructuring by the end of April 2017. Extending
the West Eminence facility will provide us with sufficient time to conclude
these negotiations.
The Company has retained Morgan Stanley and Houlihan Lokey as financial advisors
and Slaughter & May and Kirkland & Ellis as legal counsel.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are
generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about
the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its
business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are made based
upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs
concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of
risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements,
which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-
looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking
statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the
Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its
Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34667). The Company undertakes no
obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it
is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the
Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the
extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results
to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking
statement.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
