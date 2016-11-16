       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
IMCD reports 17% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE)


Rotterdam, The Netherlands (16 November 2016) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"),
a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today
announces its first nine months 2016 results.

Highlights

· Gross profit growth of 15% to EUR 286.9 million (+19% on a constant currency
basis)
· Operating EBITA increase of 17% to EUR 112.8 million (+21% on a constant
currency basis)
· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 25% to EUR
79.2 million (+28% on a constant currency basis)
· Cash earnings per share increased by 23% to EUR 1.48
· Acquisition of the business of Chemicals and Solvents (EA) Ltd. in Kenya,
completed on 1 September 2016, expanding the existing operations in Africa

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "We are pleased with the results in the first nine
months of 2016. Overall we were able to show solid growth, despite challenging
macro-economic circumstances and a considerable negative Fx impact."

PRESS RELEASE_IMCD first nine months 2016 results:
http://hugin.info/164110/R/2057191/770704.pdf



Source: IMCD N.V. via GlobeNewswire






http://www.imcdgroup.com/



Date: 11/16/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 507312
Character count: 1592
Firma: IMCD N.V.
Stadt: Rotterdam


