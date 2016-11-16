IMCD reports 17% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Rotterdam, The Netherlands (16 November 2016) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"),
a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today
announces its first nine months 2016 results.
Highlights
· Gross profit growth of 15% to EUR 286.9 million (+19% on a constant currency
basis)
· Operating EBITA increase of 17% to EUR 112.8 million (+21% on a constant
currency basis)
· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 25% to EUR
79.2 million (+28% on a constant currency basis)
· Cash earnings per share increased by 23% to EUR 1.48
· Acquisition of the business of Chemicals and Solvents (EA) Ltd. in Kenya,
completed on 1 September 2016, expanding the existing operations in Africa
Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "We are pleased with the results in the first nine
months of 2016. Overall we were able to show solid growth, despite challenging
macro-economic circumstances and a considerable negative Fx impact."
