IMCD reports 17% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2016

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (16 November 2016) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"),

a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today

announces its first nine months 2016 results.



Highlights



· Gross profit growth of 15% to EUR 286.9 million (+19% on a constant currency

basis)

· Operating EBITA increase of 17% to EUR 112.8 million (+21% on a constant

currency basis)

· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 25% to EUR

79.2 million (+28% on a constant currency basis)

· Cash earnings per share increased by 23% to EUR 1.48

· Acquisition of the business of Chemicals and Solvents (EA) Ltd. in Kenya,

completed on 1 September 2016, expanding the existing operations in Africa



Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "We are pleased with the results in the first nine

months of 2016. Overall we were able to show solid growth, despite challenging

macro-economic circumstances and a considerable negative Fx impact."



PRESS RELEASE_IMCD first nine months 2016 results:

http://hugin.info/164110/R/2057191/770704.pdf







More information:

http://www.imcdgroup.com/



