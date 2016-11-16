Targovax to present at forthcoming conference

Oslo, 16 November 2016: Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE: TRVX), a

clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to

target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, announces that members of

its senior management will present a corporate overview at the following

conference:



Biotech and Money Inv?$tival Showcase in partnership with Jefferies

Date: 18 November 2016

Participants: Øystein Soug (CEO) and Magnus Jäderberg (CMO)

Presentation time: 12:00 GMT

Venue: The Waldorf Hilton Hotel, London, UK



The presentation will be available to download at www.targovax.com following

this event.

Targovax will release its third quarter 2016 financial results on 17 November

2016. The report can also be found on our website.





For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli(at)targovax.com



Media and IR enquires:

Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)

Phone: +47 995 13 891

Email: stiff(at)crux.no



Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com





About Targovax

Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer



Targovax (OSE: TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing novel

immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid

tumors. The Company's pipeline is created from two novel proprietary platforms,

with three therapeutic candidates in clinical development covering six

indications including melanoma, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and resected

pancreatic cancer. Targovax's strategy is to bring products to market directly

in those indications where it already has Orphan drug status and to partner with

pharmaceutical companies in larger disease areas with significant commercial



potential.











