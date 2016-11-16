Targovax to present at forthcoming conference

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Oslo, 16 November 2016: Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE: TRVX), a
clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to
target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, announces that members of
its senior management will present a corporate overview at the following
conference:
Biotech and Money Inv?$tival Showcase in partnership with Jefferies
Date: 18 November 2016
Participants: Øystein Soug (CEO) and Magnus Jäderberg (CMO)
Presentation time: 12:00 GMT
Venue: The Waldorf Hilton Hotel, London, UK
The presentation will be available to download at www.targovax.com following
this event.
Targovax will release its third quarter 2016 financial results on 17 November
2016. The report can also be found on our website.
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli(at)targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)
Phone: +47 995 13 891
Email: stiff(at)crux.no
Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44 20 3727 1000
Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com
About Targovax
Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer
Targovax (OSE: TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing novel
immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid
tumors. The Company's pipeline is created from two novel proprietary platforms,
with three therapeutic candidates in clinical development covering six
indications including melanoma, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and resected
pancreatic cancer. Targovax's strategy is to bring products to market directly
in those indications where it already has Orphan drug status and to partner with
pharmaceutical companies in larger disease areas with significant commercial
potential.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
