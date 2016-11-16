Taking action to deliver value

* Solvency ratio of 156%, pro forma for announced actions: 165%[1] (half year

2016: 173%), well placed within target range despite market headwinds

* Value of new business of ? 27 million, reflecting stable margins and reduced

volumes. Taking action on product design and pricing

* Combined ratio (COR) of 103.1%, in the first 9 months reflecting exceptional

weather in June, COR for this quarter was satisfactory at 97.7%, executing

on pricing and cost reduction

* Gross written premiums in GI increased to ? 1,135 million (9M 2015: ? 1,068

million), exiting unprofitable and unattractive business segments

* On track to deliver on operational expenses target of ? 610 million in 2016

and reducing target for 2018 to below ? 530 million, reflecting progress and

ambition on required cost reduction

* Committed to a targeted total cash dividend of ? 130 million for 2016, to be

determined in February 2017

* NN Group have reconfirmed their intention to make a public offer for Delta

Lloyd. We have engaged with NN Group on their proposal and the benefits of a

transaction

Hans van der Noordaa, Chairman of the Executive Board:



"We are taking action on our management priorities of capital, performance and

customer. We have a clear capital management framework and our capital position

is well placed in our target range, despite market headwinds. Our business is

strong and we are taking decisive action to improve our performance. We expect

to see the first results of these actions in 2017. We need to improve further

our cost efficiency and we are lowering our operational expenses target for

2018 by ? 30 million to ? 530 million.

NN recently reconfirmed its intention to make a public offer for Delta Lloyd. We

have engaged with NN on their proposal and the benefits of a transaction a



number of times. We are not opposed to transactions that will create value for

our shareholders and deliver benefits to other stakeholders."

Key performance indicators

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(in millions of euros, unless otherwise stated) 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Solvency II Standard formula (SF) ratio 156%* 131%** 25pp

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shareholders' funds 3,450 2,569** 34%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Solvency II Life value new business 27 n.a. n.a.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Solvency II NAPI 390 441 -12%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Combined ratio 103.1% 96.6% 6.6pp

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

GWP General Insurance 1,135 1,068 6%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(* )Pro forma Solvency II Standard formula ratio 165%



(** )Year-end 2015









Overview of first nine months of 2016



We continue to make good progress on our management priorities of capital,

performance and customer. During the first nine months of 2016, we have

substantially improved the group's capital position. In the first half, we

successfully executed the rights issue, the sale of our shareholding in Van

Lanschot and ALM actions. During the third quarter, we continued to deliver on

management actions, including the announced merger of our Belgian and Dutch life

activities, which is to provide a 5pp uplift from 2017. As anticipated, our SF

solvency ratio has decreased to 156%, equivalent to 165% pro forma for announced

actions, from 173% at end June, reflecting market headwinds. In particular the

effect of a lower volatility adjustment and normalising markets after the 'safe

haven' credit spread movements, arising following the Brexit referendum, faded.

Markets remain volatile and there are ongoing regulatory developments, therefore

we need to continue to improve the quality of our capital. In this respect, the

implementation of the Partial Internal Model (PIM), which is on track for

introduction in 2018, is critical.



Enhancing our business performance is another management priority. Our business

is solid, but operational performance needs improvement, including further

necessary cost reduction. During the first nine months, our commercial

performance was mixed. In Life, value of new business (SII VNB) was ? 27

million, and we are taking action to reduce costs and to improve pricing

discipline and product design. We were satisfied our market share in defined

contribution (DC) pension plans remained stable, despite a lower market volume.

The combined ratio for the first nine months was 103.1% after a difficult half-

year. Volumes in GI were up, and we are taking action to reduce costs and

announce our exiting several unprofitable and unattractive business segments.

Further cost reduction is critical to delivering acceptable returns. We are on

track for 2016 and we have updated our operational expenses target to ? 530

million from ? 560 million in 2018. The proposed new pension scheme for Delta

Lloyd employees will result in a pension obligation at stable, predictable

costs.



We aim to be the preferred insurer for our customers and financial advisors,

with a focus on excellent online distribution capabilities. We measure progress

in customer preference by Net Promoter Score (NPS) and in preference among

financial advisors through performance surveys. We were pleased to see that

customer satisfaction (based on NPS score) for both OHRA and Delta Lloyd retail

customers continued to show an upward trend during the period. At end September,

30% of the targeted Delta Lloyd customers actively used our online portals. At

OHRA, 65% of its targeted customers interacted with OHRA online.



Supporting our ambition to create a positive sustainable impact, S&P Dow Jones

Indices and RobecoSAM announced that Delta Lloyd has once again been included in

the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and the DJSI Europe.



Current developments



Delta Lloyd received an unsolicited and conditional proposal from NN Group for a

possible cash offer at ?5.30 per ordinary share on 2 October 2016. NN Group

announced this proposal on 5 October and the Boards of Delta Lloyd rejected this

proposal on 7 October 2016. The Boards of Delta Lloyd are of the view that the

proposal announced by NN Group on 5 October 2016 substantially undervalues Delta

Lloyd, its prospects and its strategic opportunities and fails to reflect an

appropriate share of the benefits of Dutch consolidation. After this rejection,

Delta Lloyd and NN Group engaged in a number of discussions and meetings

including senior management of both companies, to discuss a potential

transaction and to share its estimates of the substantial cost and capital

benefits that a combination could deliver. Such interactions are ongoing.



Delta Lloyd estimates that a transaction with NN Group could deliver cost

synergies of approximately ? 200 million per year over and above our existing

cost savings plans updated today. Delta Lloyd also estimates there to be

substantial capital and other financial benefits from a combination with NN

Group, including one off diversification and tax related capital benefits, the

accelerated usage of the partial internal Solvency II model, financing,

reinsurance and re-risking earnings uplifts. Delta Lloyd will make further

announcements if and when required.



Outlook



We remain committed to a targeted total cash dividend of ? 130 million for the

year 2016 and to delivering on the targeted Solvency II net capital generation

of ? 200-250 million per year over time. Alongside the interim dividend paid at

half-year, the final dividend will be determined in February 2017, taking into

account our capital position and performance, market and regulatory

developments. We are on track to meet our operational expenses target for 2016

and we have raised our ambition for 2018. We expect to receive a license for the

general pension fund (APF) this year, which will contribute to building

profitable volume in a sizeable market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] This figure includes the benefit of closing an unwanted duration gap at

Delta Lloyd Leven (4pp) during October and the announced merger of our Belgian

and Dutch Life activities (5pp), expected to close early 2017



