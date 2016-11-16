Medigene highlights a new approach for neoantigen-specific TCRs at Neoantigen Summit 2016 in Boston

Medigene highlights a new approach for neoantigen-specific TCRs at Neoantigen

Summit 2016 in Boston

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Proof-of-principle achieved using healthy donors for the generation of

neoantigen-specific TCRs

* Proof-of- technology established using automated high-throughput processes

Martinsried/Munich, 16 November 2016. Prof. Dolores Schendel, CEO and CSO of

Medigene AG (MDG1, Frankfurt, Prime Standard), will present a new approach to

develop T-cell receptors (TCRs) against neoantigens at the Neoantigen Summit

2016 in Boston (USA) on 16 November. Medigene has demonstrated the ability to

utilize T cells from healthy donors together with a new automated system

established in Medigene's laboratories to identify and characterize TCR

candidates against neoantigens for individualized cancer patient treatment.



Prof Dolores Schendel, CEO and CSO of Medigene, comments: "We are excited to

announce that we are able to open new pathways in finding TCRs against

neoantigens. I believe this approach addresses an important need for a

personalized cancer treatment of the future and potentially offers an extension

of our existing TCR platform. Our scientists were also able to demonstrate

proof-of-technology with our new robotic platform, a functionally integrated and

fully automated process that minimizes variability and replaces tedious bench

work with automation in a rapid timeframe."



In proof-of-principle studies, Medigene was able to deliver findings for both

major immunotherapy routes the Company follows. Using Medigene's dendritic cell

technologies, it was possible to induce neoantigen-specific T-cell responses in

cultures in vitro, thereby identifying the best suited tumor-specific mutations



for use in DC vaccines to raise potent immune responses in patients. At the same

time, Medigene's approach provides an abundant source of TCRs for adoptive T-

cell therapies. Medigene's technologies yielded numerous T-cell clones and

thereof identifiable TCRs against diverse neoantigens. Importantly, the TCRs

were generated de novo from naïve T cells of healthy donors, bypassing the need

for patient blood samples. In the future, the discovered TCRs could be

potentially transferred into patient recipient T cells for subsequent adoptive

T-cell therapy to combat tumor cells expressing the selected neoantigens.



Proof-of-technology was achieved for Medigene's new robotic system, showing that

the process and the automation steps allow the candidate identification of

neoantigen-specific TCR candidates in approximately six weeks, saving time,

reducing costs and minimizing variability in all phases of the TCR discovery

processes.



The Neoantigen Summit gathers scientific and business leaders from pharma,

biotech and academia to discuss challenges such as neoantigen selection, epitope

design, appropriate delivery modalities and efficiency enhancement of downstream

processing for personalized therapies. It takes place from 15 - 17 November in

Boston and Prof Dolores Schendel will today present on the topic: "Are we

Limited to Treatment of Tumors with High-Mutational Loads and Patients with Pre-

Existing Neoantigen-Specific T Cells?" on Wednesday, 16 November. The abstract

is available via Medigene's website http://www.medigene.com/products-

pipeline/development-projects/immunotherapies/abstracts.



About Medigene's TCR technology: The TCR technology aims at arming the patient's

own T cells with tumor-specific T-cell receptors. The receptor-modified T cells

are then able to detect and efficiently kill tumor cells. This immunotherapy

approach attempts to overcome the patient's tolerance towards cancer cells and

tumor-induced immunosuppression by activating and modifying the patient's T

cells outside the body (ex vivo).



TCR therapy is developed to target a greater number of potential tumor antigens

than other T cell-based immunotherapies, such as chimeric antigen receptor T

cell (CAR T) therapy. Medigene is preparing the clinical development of its

first TCR candidates and is establishing a library of recombinant T cell

receptors, and has established Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant

processes for their combination with patient-derived T cells. The start of a

clinical Phase I TCR investigator-initiated trial (IIT) with Medigene

participation is expected for 2017. Medigene plans to commence its own first

clinical TCR trial in 2017 and a second trial in 2018.



Medigene's TCR technology for adoptive T-cell therapy is one of the company's

three highly innovative and complementary immunotherapy platforms in immuno-

oncology.





Medigene AG is a publicly listed (Frankfurt: MDG1, prime standard) biotechnology

company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is

developing highly innovative complementary treatment platforms to target various

types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical

development. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-

based immunotherapies. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com



This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion

of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by

Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made

herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements.

Medigene(®) is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be

owned or licensed in select locations only.





