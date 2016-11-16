Medigene highlights a new approach for neoantigen-specific TCRs at Neoantigen Summit 2016 in Boston

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Proof-of-principle achieved using healthy donors for the generation of
neoantigen-specific TCRs
* Proof-of- technology established using automated high-throughput processes
Martinsried/Munich, 16 November 2016. Prof. Dolores Schendel, CEO and CSO of
Medigene AG (MDG1, Frankfurt, Prime Standard), will present a new approach to
develop T-cell receptors (TCRs) against neoantigens at the Neoantigen Summit
2016 in Boston (USA) on 16 November. Medigene has demonstrated the ability to
utilize T cells from healthy donors together with a new automated system
established in Medigene's laboratories to identify and characterize TCR
candidates against neoantigens for individualized cancer patient treatment.
Prof Dolores Schendel, CEO and CSO of Medigene, comments: "We are excited to
announce that we are able to open new pathways in finding TCRs against
neoantigens. I believe this approach addresses an important need for a
personalized cancer treatment of the future and potentially offers an extension
of our existing TCR platform. Our scientists were also able to demonstrate
proof-of-technology with our new robotic platform, a functionally integrated and
fully automated process that minimizes variability and replaces tedious bench
work with automation in a rapid timeframe."
In proof-of-principle studies, Medigene was able to deliver findings for both
major immunotherapy routes the Company follows. Using Medigene's dendritic cell
technologies, it was possible to induce neoantigen-specific T-cell responses in
cultures in vitro, thereby identifying the best suited tumor-specific mutations
for use in DC vaccines to raise potent immune responses in patients. At the same
time, Medigene's approach provides an abundant source of TCRs for adoptive T-
cell therapies. Medigene's technologies yielded numerous T-cell clones and
thereof identifiable TCRs against diverse neoantigens. Importantly, the TCRs
were generated de novo from naïve T cells of healthy donors, bypassing the need
for patient blood samples. In the future, the discovered TCRs could be
potentially transferred into patient recipient T cells for subsequent adoptive
T-cell therapy to combat tumor cells expressing the selected neoantigens.
Proof-of-technology was achieved for Medigene's new robotic system, showing that
the process and the automation steps allow the candidate identification of
neoantigen-specific TCR candidates in approximately six weeks, saving time,
reducing costs and minimizing variability in all phases of the TCR discovery
processes.
The Neoantigen Summit gathers scientific and business leaders from pharma,
biotech and academia to discuss challenges such as neoantigen selection, epitope
design, appropriate delivery modalities and efficiency enhancement of downstream
processing for personalized therapies. It takes place from 15 - 17 November in
Boston and Prof Dolores Schendel will today present on the topic: "Are we
Limited to Treatment of Tumors with High-Mutational Loads and Patients with Pre-
Existing Neoantigen-Specific T Cells?" on Wednesday, 16 November. The abstract
is available via Medigene's website http://www.medigene.com/products-
pipeline/development-projects/immunotherapies/abstracts.
***
About Medigene's TCR technology: The TCR technology aims at arming the patient's
own T cells with tumor-specific T-cell receptors. The receptor-modified T cells
are then able to detect and efficiently kill tumor cells. This immunotherapy
approach attempts to overcome the patient's tolerance towards cancer cells and
tumor-induced immunosuppression by activating and modifying the patient's T
cells outside the body (ex vivo).
TCR therapy is developed to target a greater number of potential tumor antigens
than other T cell-based immunotherapies, such as chimeric antigen receptor T
cell (CAR T) therapy. Medigene is preparing the clinical development of its
first TCR candidates and is establishing a library of recombinant T cell
receptors, and has established Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant
processes for their combination with patient-derived T cells. The start of a
clinical Phase I TCR investigator-initiated trial (IIT) with Medigene
participation is expected for 2017. Medigene plans to commence its own first
clinical TCR trial in 2017 and a second trial in 2018.
Medigene's TCR technology for adoptive T-cell therapy is one of the company's
three highly innovative and complementary immunotherapy platforms in immuno-
oncology.
Medigene AG is a publicly listed (Frankfurt: MDG1, prime standard) biotechnology
company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is
developing highly innovative complementary treatment platforms to target various
types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical
development. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-
based immunotherapies. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion
of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by
Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made
herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements.
Medigene(®) is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be
owned or licensed in select locations only.
