Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Schibsted Media Group has on 15 November 2016 sold 24,477 treasury B-shares to
participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 186.00 per B-
share (the closing price 7 November 2016). The shares will be transferred to the
participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the third
enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2016.
In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 15 November 2016 transferred 7,594
treasury A-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a value
of NOK 195.30 per A-share (the closing price 7 November 2016). The shares will
be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is
related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee
Share Saving Plan for 2014.
Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees and allocated bonus
shares are disclosed in the attachment.
After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 276,020 treasury A-shares and
480,797 treasury B-shares.
For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the
disclosure published 9 April 2014.
Oslo, 16 November 2016
SCHIBSTED ASA
Espen Risholm
IRO
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Primary insiders purchase and allotment of shares:
http://hugin.info/131/R/2057211/770719.pdf
