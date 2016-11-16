Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 15 November 2016 sold 24,477 treasury B-shares to

participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 186.00 per B-

share (the closing price 7 November 2016). The shares will be transferred to the

participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the third

enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2016.



In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 15 November 2016 transferred 7,594

treasury A-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a value

of NOK 195.30 per A-share (the closing price 7 November 2016). The shares will

be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is

related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee

Share Saving Plan for 2014.



Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees and allocated bonus

shares are disclosed in the attachment.



After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 276,020 treasury A-shares and

480,797 treasury B-shares.



For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the

disclosure published 9 April 2014.





Oslo, 16 November 2016

SCHIBSTED ASA



Espen Risholm

IRO





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Primary insiders purchase and allotment of shares:

http://hugin.info/131/R/2057211/770719.pdf







Source: Schibsted via GlobeNewswire















