ABN AMRO Press Release: ABN AMRO reports EUR 607 million underlying net profit for Q3 2016, up 19% y-o-y

* Underlying net profit for Q3 2016 of EUR 607 million, up 19% y-o-y, includes

a restructuring charge of EUR 108 million (net of tax) and a EUR 52 million

(net of tax) revaluation gain on our stake in Equens

* Underlying net profit for 9M 2016 was EUR 1,743 million, up EUR 91 million

or 5% on 9M 2015

* Net interest income remained robust; fees and commissions were lower than in

2015; costs were contained; and loan impairments remained low

* Underlying ROE for Q3 2016 was 13.8% (9M 2016: 13.4%) and the underlying

cost/income ratio was 61.8% (9M 2016: 61.8%)

* Fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased to 16.6% and the fully-loaded leverage

ratio was 3.7%

* New cost savings plan of EUR 0.4 billion, affecting approximately another

1,500 FTEs

* Pre-tax restructuring charges of EUR 144 million in Q3 2016 and EUR 150-175

million expected in Q4 2016

Gerrit Zalm, Chairman of the Managing Board of ABN AMRO Group, comments:

'Our underlying net profit increased by 19% compared with Q3 2015, to EUR 607

million, on continued robust net interest income, cost control and low

impairments. The CET1 ratio increased to 16.6%, and the 9M 2016 ROE and C/I

ratio were 13.4% and 61.8% respectively. We saw an increase in total client

lending and deposit gathering this quarter.

In 2016 we updated and extended our strategic priorities and financial targets

towards 2020. We concluded that the strategic foundations of being client-

driven, having a moderate risk profile, investing in the future and our people,

and pursuing sustainable growth remain firm. Our services are well recognised by

our clients; for instance, our Mobile Banking app came in 6th place globally in

an industry survey. We now want to take another step forward in delivering in-



depth expertise in a digitally savvy way to our clients and will increase our

expenditure on initiatives for growth, innovation and digitalisation by EUR 0.4

billion by 2020 compared with 2015. To finance these initiatives and offset cost

inflation and levies of approximately EUR 0.5 billion, we target cost savings of

a similar amount (EUR 0.9 billion) by 2020.

Building on our Q2 cost initiatives, we have identified further cost savings of

EUR 0.4 billion. This will affect approximately another 1,500 FTEs. These

savings come on top of the EUR 0.2 billion for the support and control

activities (announced in Q2 2016) and the EUR 0.3 billion (on track) for TOPS

2020 and Retail Digitalisation. We have sharpened the cost/income target range

from 56-60% by 2017 to 56-58% by 2020. As the impact of Basel IV is still

unclear, we have decided to leave the targets for the CET1 ratio (11.5-13.5%),

ROE (10-13%) and the dividend payout ratio (50% over 2017) unchanged for now. I

am confident that our plans will enable us to deliver lasting value to our

clients, now and in the future.'

Key figures and

indicators

(in EUR Q3 Q2

millions) Q3 2016 2015 Change 2016 Change 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating

income 2,222 2,109 5% 2,201 1% 6,393 6,403 0%



Operating

expenses 1,372 1,234 11% 1,260 9% 3,951 3,700 7%

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating

result 849 875 -3% 941 -10% 2,442 2,703 -10%



Impairment

charges on

loans and other

receivables 23 94 -75% 54 -57% 79 381 -79%



Income tax

expenses 220 272 -6% 225 -3% 620 670 -7%

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underlying

profit/(loss)

for the

period(1) 607 509 19% 662 -8% 1,743 1,652 5%



Special items - - -271 - 271 -

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reported

profit/(loss)

for the period 607 509 19% 391 55% 1,472 1,652 -11%







Underlying

cost/income

ratio 61.8% 58.5% 57.2% 61.8% 57.8%

---------

Underlying

return on

average Equity 13.8% 12.7% 15.1% 13.4% 14.0%

---------

Fully-loaded

CET1 ratio 16.6% 14.8% 16.2% 16.6% 14.8%



(1) Underlying results exclude special items which distort the underlying

trend. A detailed explanation of special items is provided in the Additional

financial information section.









ABN AMRO reports EUR 607 million underlying net profit for Q3 2016,:

http://hugin.info/172722/R/2057274/770754.pdf



ABN AMRO Group Quarterly Report third quarter 2016:

http://hugin.info/172722/R/2057274/770755.pdf







