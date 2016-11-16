(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ABN AMRO reports EUR 607 million underlying net profit for Q3 2016, up 19% y-o-y
* Underlying net profit for Q3 2016 of EUR 607 million, up 19% y-o-y, includes
a restructuring charge of EUR 108 million (net of tax) and a EUR 52 million
(net of tax) revaluation gain on our stake in Equens
* Underlying net profit for 9M 2016 was EUR 1,743 million, up EUR 91 million
or 5% on 9M 2015
* Net interest income remained robust; fees and commissions were lower than in
2015; costs were contained; and loan impairments remained low
* Underlying ROE for Q3 2016 was 13.8% (9M 2016: 13.4%) and the underlying
cost/income ratio was 61.8% (9M 2016: 61.8%)
* Fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased to 16.6% and the fully-loaded leverage
ratio was 3.7%
* New cost savings plan of EUR 0.4 billion, affecting approximately another
1,500 FTEs
* Pre-tax restructuring charges of EUR 144 million in Q3 2016 and EUR 150-175
million expected in Q4 2016
Gerrit Zalm, Chairman of the Managing Board of ABN AMRO Group, comments:
'Our underlying net profit increased by 19% compared with Q3 2015, to EUR 607
million, on continued robust net interest income, cost control and low
impairments. The CET1 ratio increased to 16.6%, and the 9M 2016 ROE and C/I
ratio were 13.4% and 61.8% respectively. We saw an increase in total client
lending and deposit gathering this quarter.
In 2016 we updated and extended our strategic priorities and financial targets
towards 2020. We concluded that the strategic foundations of being client-
driven, having a moderate risk profile, investing in the future and our people,
and pursuing sustainable growth remain firm. Our services are well recognised by
our clients; for instance, our Mobile Banking app came in 6th place globally in
an industry survey. We now want to take another step forward in delivering in-
depth expertise in a digitally savvy way to our clients and will increase our
expenditure on initiatives for growth, innovation and digitalisation by EUR 0.4
billion by 2020 compared with 2015. To finance these initiatives and offset cost
inflation and levies of approximately EUR 0.5 billion, we target cost savings of
a similar amount (EUR 0.9 billion) by 2020.
Building on our Q2 cost initiatives, we have identified further cost savings of
EUR 0.4 billion. This will affect approximately another 1,500 FTEs. These
savings come on top of the EUR 0.2 billion for the support and control
activities (announced in Q2 2016) and the EUR 0.3 billion (on track) for TOPS
2020 and Retail Digitalisation. We have sharpened the cost/income target range
from 56-60% by 2017 to 56-58% by 2020. As the impact of Basel IV is still
unclear, we have decided to leave the targets for the CET1 ratio (11.5-13.5%),
ROE (10-13%) and the dividend payout ratio (50% over 2017) unchanged for now. I
am confident that our plans will enable us to deliver lasting value to our
clients, now and in the future.'
Key figures and
indicators
(in EUR Q3 Q2
millions) Q3 2016 2015 Change 2016 Change 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operating
income 2,222 2,109 5% 2,201 1% 6,393 6,403 0%
Operating
expenses 1,372 1,234 11% 1,260 9% 3,951 3,700 7%
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operating
result 849 875 -3% 941 -10% 2,442 2,703 -10%
Impairment
charges on
loans and other
receivables 23 94 -75% 54 -57% 79 381 -79%
Income tax
expenses 220 272 -6% 225 -3% 620 670 -7%
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Underlying
profit/(loss)
for the
period(1) 607 509 19% 662 -8% 1,743 1,652 5%
Special items - - -271 - 271 -
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Reported
profit/(loss)
for the period 607 509 19% 391 55% 1,472 1,652 -11%
Underlying
cost/income
ratio 61.8% 58.5% 57.2% 61.8% 57.8%
---------
Underlying
return on
average Equity 13.8% 12.7% 15.1% 13.4% 14.0%
---------
Fully-loaded
CET1 ratio 16.6% 14.8% 16.2% 16.6% 14.8%
(1) Underlying results exclude special items which distort the underlying
trend. A detailed explanation of special items is provided in the Additional
financial information section.
